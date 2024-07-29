Telfar wasn’t the only Black designer to outfit a 2024 Olympic team

In 2016, during the Rio Olympic Summer Games, Team Nigeria famously arrived for the opening ceremony in simple white and green tracksuits. Their actual opening ceremony kits failed to arrive in time. By the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Black-owned sportswear brand Actively Black, founded by former professional basketball player Lanny Smith, sponsored Team Nigeria, outfitting them for the games and their opening and closing ceremonies.

This partnership has continued for the 2024 Paris Olympics, with Nigeria once again donning duds by the small Los Angeles-based sports apparel brand.

According to a release to theGrio, this year’s kits include looks for the entire 200-plus member delegation, including apparel for the opening and closing ceremonies, uniforms for competing athletes in track and field, and all casualwear for the delegation at the Olympic Village.

“To see a Black-owned brand on the same global stage as Nike and Lululemon and Adidas, it makes everyone start to look at us differently,” Smith told the New York Times. “It’s a major moment for us.”

The release said the Actively Black Olympic kit “brings together the traditional and the modern.” The uniforms for competing athletes feature silhouettes designed for optimal performance. Meanwhile, at the Olympic Village, the delegation will sport athleisure and casualwear featuring “traditional” Nigerian prints in a black, green, and white colorway embellished with the Nigerian Olympic logo.

“Designers Jordan Jackson and Danielle McCoy evoked the traditional, reimagining The Market as a conceptual vehicle to showcase the diversity and cultural nuance of Nigerian identity,” the release said.

Recommended Stories

The opening and closing ceremonial looks also feature a classic block print in the green and white of the Nigerian flag, and are made from Funtua cotton, which is named after the Nigerian state where it is produced.

Since Actively Black kicked off this partnership with Team Nigeria, it hasn’t been the only Black brand to join the fun. This year, several teams and athletes have been outfitted by Black brands and designers throughout their Olympic journey.

Before the opening ceremonies, Alaysha Johnson, a Black runner on the U.S. team, qualified for the Paris games while wearing HMN ALNS. Liberian-American designer Telfar Clemens made headlines when it was revealed his eponymous brand had once again designed the official Olympic kits for Team Liberia, which include opening ceremony looks and uniforms for the competing athletes. Team Haiti’s 15-member delegation arrived in elegant opening ceremony looks designed by Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean that reimagined the colors associated with their flag and paid homage to Haitian painter Philippe Dodard.

“For these athletes, it’s a victory just to be here,” Jean told AP News, referring to the fact that since 2021, Haiti has been experiencing one of its worst periods of instability and political turmoil in modern history.

Meanwhile, Team South Sudan nearly broke the internet when they arrived in Black suits designed by Moses Turahirwa with more drip than the whole of the River Seine (including custom cuts for each team member!). As their Olympic rival LeBron James said, “Them boys was clean AF.”