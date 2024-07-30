Snoop Dogg shows his support for Simone Biles, Coco Gauff with custom T-shirts

Snoop Dogg is supporting everybody Black at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The rapper, who is a special Olympics correspondent for NBC, has rocked custom white shirts featuring Team USA Olympians Simone Biles and Coco Gauff during his televised segments. Snoop wore his Biles shirt, which features an image of her smiling, on Sunday, July 28.

“We‘re giving Snoop Dogg’s shirt a perfect 10,” NBC Sports captioned a video of him in his Biles fit.

The next day, Snoop wore a shirt featuring Gauff, who was the female flag bearer for Team USA during the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26.

“Snoop has good fashion,” the tennis star wrote on a photo of Snoop in the shirt on her Instagram Stories, per People.

Snoop Dogg attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) –

Gauff also received a pin from the rapper in the Olympic pin trading lottery. “Pin trading is a longstanding tradition at the Olympics and in Olympic Village, with athletes, fans and staff collecting and trading pins representing countries, sports, and more,” according to Sports Illustrated.

In an Instagram video posted by the United States Tennis Association, Team USA and the Women’s Tennis Association, Snoop is shown giving Gauff a pin which features himself “blowing smoke in the shape of the Olympic rings,” according to People.

“Got something for you, beautiful. This is for you. Great game today. Go, USA,” Snoop tells Gauff in the clip, to which she replies, ”Hey, Mr. Snoop. Thanks for this pin. This is the best pin I’ve ever gotten.”

Snoop has played a very active role at this year’s Olympics. In addition to his duties as NBC’s special Olympics correspondent, he also served as a torchbearer. The rapper carried the Olympic flame through the neighborhood of Saint-Denis in Paris during the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26.

Snoop said in an NBC Sports press release that he “grew up watching the Olympics” and is “thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris.”

“It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness. We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix,” the rapper said before the Games began. “It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”