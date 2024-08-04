Noah Lyles wins Olympic 100 by five-thousandths of a second, among closest finishes in Games history

Aug 4, 2024

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Noah Lyles won the Olympic 100 meters by .005 seconds Sunday, waiting some 30 seconds after the finish of an excruciatingly close sprint to find out he’d beaten Kishane Thompson of Jamaica.

The word “Photo” popped up on the scoreboard after Lyles and Thompson dashed to the line. Lyles paced the track with his hands draped over his head. Finally, the numbers came up. Lyles won in 9.784 seconds to edge out the Jamaican by five-thousandths of a tick of the clock.

America’s Fred Kerley came in third at 9.81 and defending champion Marcell Jacobs finished fifth.

Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in in the men’s 100 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

This was the closest 1-2 finish in the 100 since at least Moscow in 1980 — or maybe even ever. Back then, Britain’s Allan Wells narrowly beat Silvio Leonard in an era when the electronic timers didn’t go down into the thousandths of a second.

Thank goodness they do now.

Lyles is the first American to win the celebrated race since Justin Gatlin in 2004.

And 9.784 also marks a personal best for Lyles, who has been promising to add his own brand of excitement to track and certainly delivered this time.

Noah Lyles, of the United States, in lane seven, wins the men’s 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

He will be a favorite later this week in the 200 meters — his better race — and will try to join Usain Bolt as the latest runner to win both Olympic sprints.

For perspective, the blink of an eye takes, on average, .1 second, which was 20 times longer than the gap between first and second in this one.

What was the difference? Maybe Lyles’ closing speed and his lean into the line. He and Thompson had two of the three slowest bursts from the blocks, and Thompson had what sufficed for a “lead” at the halfway point.

But this would take more than 10 seconds to decide. When Lyles learned he’d won it, he pulled off his name tag and raised it to the sky, then brought his hands to his side and pointed at the camera.

Yes, he’s the World’s Fastest Man. Just not by a lot.

