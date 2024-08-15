Brave + Kind Bookshop: Amplifying inclusive stories

While some school systems are banning books and doing away with AP African-American History courses, Brave + Kind Bookshop owner Bunnie Hilliard is making sure Black children and young adults see themselves represented in the pages of the books that line her shelves.



Her bookstore is one of several Black-owned businesses we’re profiling as part of our Black Made series.

“We purposely seek out representation in the stories that we share because it is important to share our stories,” said Hilliard. “The world is made more beautiful by its diversity.”



For the past six years, her store has welcomed customers to its Decatur, Georgia, doorstep.



Hilliard — an HBCU grad who worked in corporate America before becoming an entrepreneur — says having children sparked her decision to shift careers.

“I had such a difficult time finding books that had stories that resonated with the children that I wanted to raise,” Hilliard explained. “I asked myself, ‘What would you do if you knew you couldn’t fail?’, and this was it.”



Not only does she handpick each book that’s offered in her store, she also hosts events for customers to meet the authors and illustrators behind them. Hilliard says that’s one of the many things that sets her apart from e-commerce giants.



“Not to name drop, but we’ve had Tabitha Brown come and Jada Pinkett Smith. I always feel like when we have an event in the store that this is what it’s all about — creating a community around stories.”



Hilliard says young Black children deserve the luxury of immersing themselves in books with characters who look like them and books filled with inspiring messages that show them they can be anything.



“Nothing brings me more joy than to see a family come into the store and leave with a handful of books that are a representation of what they want to raise and be in the world.”