Ozempic may have a positive impact on physical intimacy

Ozempic, known generically as semaglutide, and other drugs like it, such as Wegovy, continue to reveal a wide range of benefits beyond treating type-2 diabetes.

The first major surprise benefit was its impact on weight and obesity. After the drugs became the rumored latest weight loss craze among the rich and famous, Wegovy was officially approved for weight loss with significant calls to get Ozempic approved for weight loss and to treat obesity.

The next big surprise came as some female patients began to report the drugs were improving their fertility odds. Now, some are reporting that Ozempic and others like it are increasing their drive for physical intimacy.

Doctors and researchers aren’t sure why some, mostly women taking the medication, are experiencing increased libidos.

They do know that drugs like Ozempic, which belong in the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists class of drugs, impact the part of the brain that controls moods and dopamine. The drug decreases the amount of dopamine the brain produces after activities like eating desserts and increases feelings of satiety.

Doctors also know there is a correlation between self-esteem and sex drive. As some lose weight, their self-esteem grows. These drugs aren’t just leading to improved sex drives; they are leading to improved social interactions across the board. Patients report feeling more confident and willing to participate in dates and vacations with family and friends.

They also know that the drug can even decrease addictive activities, including smoking and drinking, because of the decreased dopamine effect.

Abstaining from smoking or drinking can also improve self-esteem and change a person’s personality. Because of this, the drugs can potentially directly and indirectly lead to personality changes that could include an increased drive for physical intimacy.

Meanwhile, in some cases, men taking GLP-1s have been experiencing decreased libidos and the need for erectile dysfunction medication.

At the very least, these drugs appear to be revealing how many physical issues, including lifestyle and diet, can be impacted by what’s going on in the brain.

Speaking to People magazine about GLP-1 receptor agonists’ growing range of potential side effects, Dr. Steven Batash said, “These drugs are revealing diverse body responses to medications (beyond weight loss) — and it’s important to recognize the potential benefits.”