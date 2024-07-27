Clapping back at Ozempic allegations, Lil Rel Howery opens up about his dramatic weight loss

Lil Rel Howery is feeling good and will not let haters steal his joy. Recently, the “Get Out” star garnered attention for his noticeable weight loss during a red-carpet appearance for his upcoming film “Harold and the Purple Crayon.”

“This is my own appreciation post for myself,” Howery wrote on Instagram. “I’ve worked really hard on myself the last 5 years physically, mentally, spiritually, professionally and personally. I’m so proud of myself. This is the best I’ve ever felt and looked in my whole life.”

While the actor accredits his weight loss to a lifestyle change, noting that he stopped drinking and began eating better, users in the comments questioned if Howery used any medications like Ozempic or Mounjaro to help shed some pounds.

“Why can’t people [tell] the truth on how they lost weight,” one commenter shared, to which Howery responded: “I did but y’all [would] rather believe the bull**** because doing something right is so unbelievable lol.”

Though stars like Tina Knowles, Terry Crews, and Yvonne Orji applauded the star on his journey, Howery still posted a follow-up video addressing the onslaught of hateful comments and accusations.

“That’s not my journey,” he said, shutting down the claims. “I don’t know even where to get it from, to be quite honest from you.”

“I put that post up to inspire other people,” he added. “[And to remind people] it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, and this is what it looks like and feels like when you actually put in the work and put in the time to do it.”

For Howery, his religion and relationship with God were fundamental to his weight loss. Though it “wasn’t easy,” he stressed that his spiritual journey fueled his physical one. Recounting dark moments when his assistant reportedly found him crying, Howery explained how his five-year journey to wellness also improved his mental health and allowed him to find love with his fiancé, Dannella Lane.

“I really work my butt off. I ain’t taking any supplements even with just working out…I don’t do any of that. This has just been a spiritual journey. It’s been a mental journey. It’s been a journey full of love,” he said. “I was in a dark space, but I said yes to God…And that’s just the truth.”

Regardless of how people think he lost the weight, Howery hopes his testimony inspires others.

“Whatever you do, please do for yourself and if you can, don’t take the shortcut; really put the work in this is a whole, just straight hard work, nothing else and that’s the honest to God Truth.”