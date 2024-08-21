Watch: Hakeem Jeffries explains why Democrats are united behind Harris at DNC

During an interview with theGrio outside the United Center in Chicago, the House of Representatives minority leader described the once-rocky path to the convention as a "joyful journey."

Aug 21, 2024

TheGrio caught up with U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the minority leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, outside the United Center where thousands are gathered for the Democratic National Convention.

“We are excited and unified,” said the congressman, who expressed glee and excitement about the candidacies of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the Democratic nominees for president and vice president.

Jeffries, who will become the first Black speaker of the House if Democrats win back the chamber in November, described the once-rocky path to DNC as a “joyful journey.”

President Joe Biden shockingly dropped out of the race after being called to step aside from dozens of Democrats. 

“We are excited and united around the candidacy of Kamala Harris, the transition that has been made, and the opportunities moving forward to build a brighter future for the American people,” said Jeffries. He added, “We want to move America forward.”

By contrast, the New York lawmaker said Trump and Republicans want to “turn back the clock” and “divide” the nation. 

The DNC is off to a celebratory start. Delegates cheered on Biden during night one as he passed the torch to Harris. On night two, the party continued with star-studded appearances, including from rappers Lil Jon and Common. The excitement among Democrats is palpable.

Harris is now poised to make history as the first Black woman and South Asian president, something Jeffries credits to President Biden’s “selfless decision.”

