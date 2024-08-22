Janet Jackson announces new Las Vegas residency: ‘Truly can’t wait!’

Janet Jackson is headed to Sin City.

The music legend announced on Wednesday that she will launch a Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre. The “Janet Jackson: Las Vegas” residency begins on Dec. 30, with a New Year’s Eve show included.

Jackson took to Instagram to share the news, telling fans, “We’re so excited to announce our new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas launching New Year’s week! This is going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to spending the start of the New Year with you!!”

“We truly can’t wait! Sending so much love ♥️ -J,” she wrote alongside several photos of herself in a gold blazer and sunglasses.

The residency will include eight additional 2025 shows through Valentine’s Day weekend. Tickets to all 10 shows will be available beginning Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

Janet Jackson performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture on July 2, 2022, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of AEG Presents Las Vegas, gushed about Jackson in a statement to Variety, saying the “Control” singer “is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in pop music.”

“We could not be more thrilled to close out 2024 with her return to the Las Vegas Strip and her venue debut at our award-winning Resorts World Theatre, and to kick off 2025 with a run of sure-to-be-unforgettable shows,” he added. “This is a residency fans won’t want to miss.”

Pre-sale tickets for the “Jan Fam” will be available for purchase on Monday, Aug. 26., at 10 a.m. PT through Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 10 p.m. PT, according to Jackson, per her Instagram. Pre-sale tickets for AEG, AXS, RWLV, AMEX and Spotify members will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT.

See all the dates of the “Janet Jackson: Las Vegas” residency below, per Variety: