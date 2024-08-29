Watch: Tips to help students at HBCUs navigate freshman year | Life Hacks

Ashley Maclin, best known as ASHMAC, joins "Life Hacks with Liana" for a discussion on HBCUs and tips to navigate freshman year.

Jasmine Hardy
Aug 29, 2024

Ashley Maclin, also known as ASHMAC, is a media personality and Norfolk State University alumni. In this episode of “Life Hacks with Liana,” Maclin reflects on her HBCU experience and offers tips to help students at HBCUs navigate their freshman year.

Ashley Maclin, known as ASHMAC, visits her alma mater, Norfolk State. She joined theGrio’s “Life Hacks with Liana” to discuss navigating freshman year. (Photo credit: theGrio)

“I always tell people about my experience at Norfolk State University simply because I never felt like a number,” Maclin told theGrio. “My teachers always knew me, first name, last name. My advisers knew me. Everyone in financial aid knew me and I felt like it was a place I truly was able to call home.”

Maclin dropped some gems for first-year students to keep in mind.

“Don’t get too happy trying to spend up your money when you have a debit or credit card; literally use it for emergencies,” she said.

“Save the money that’s also on your Spartan card, which is what we call our student ID cards at [Norfolk State University]. Use that because you might have an emergency that you actually need that money for.

Check out the full video and for more Life Hacks, click here.

