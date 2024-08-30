Betty A. Bridges, ‘Good Times’ actress and mother of Todd Bridges, dies at 83

Betty A. Bridges, an actress who starred in shows like “Good Times, “ER,” “Hill Street Blues,” and “Charlie’s Angels” during her 40-year career, has died at the age of 83.

Bridges died at her son Todd Bridges’ home in Phoenix, where she was in hospice care, according to her rep, Elizabeth Much, per Deadline. No cause of death was given, the publication reported.

Born on Aug.1, 1941, Betty Bridges began her career in the 1970s guest starring on TV shows such as “Police Woman,” “Charlie’s Angels” and Norman Lear’s “Good Times” and “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” according to Deadline. She continued to pursue television roles for the next 40 years, appearing in hit series like “Wonder Woman;” What’s Happening!!,” “Quincy, M.E.,” “CHiPs,” “Lou Grant,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Dallas,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Ally McBeal,” “The Practice,” “NYPD Blue,” Scrubs,” “2 Broke Girls,” and “Diff’rent Strokes,” which she appeared in alongside her son, actor Todd.

Betty Bridges is shown during an interview with Dr. Karlfeldt of The Karlfeldt Center. (Credit: The Karlfeldt Center/YouTube)

Betty Bridges also made a name for herself in the film industry, starring in movies like “A Night at the Roxbury,” “Rooster,” and “The Concrete Jungle,” among others. Her sons Todd and Jimmy Bridges wrote and directed the 2000 short film, “Building Bridges,” which she appeared in.

After several years in the industry, Betty Bridges became an acting coach and prominent Hollywood manager. She co-founded an acting school, Kane Bridge Academy, where she was a popular teacher, according to Deadline. She often worked with children, particularly students of color, and taught several prominent actors, including Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Marcus Chong, Shashawnee Hall and sisters Regina King and Reina King, her family shared, per Deadline.

A loving mother of four, Betty Bridges played an active role in her son Todd’s recovery from addiction, providing “tough love and unwavering support,” the family added.

Betty Bridges is survived by her son Todd and his wife Bettijo Bridges, son Jimmy Bridges, daughter Verda Bridges Prpich, adopted son Zerondrick Hubbard and grandchildren Penny Bae Bridges, Brooke Marie Bridges, Raei Bridges, Mikai Emanuel Bridges, Paxton Isaiah Bridges, Radd Prpich, Bo Bridges, Spencir Bridges, Attalie Anne, Piper Hirschi, Modette Hirschi and Rockwell Hirschi.