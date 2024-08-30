Oprah Winfrey to host and produce ABC special on artificial intelligence

The special will “provide a serious, entertaining and meaningful base for every viewer to understand AI."

Mariel Turner
Aug 30, 2024
Oprah Winfrey with George Stephanopoulos and Arthur C. Brooks discuss "Build The Life You Want" at The 92nd Street Y, New York on Sept. 12, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey is diving deep into the world of artificial intelligence. 

The media mogul has been tapped to host and executive produce an ABC special on AI, titled “AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special,” which will premiere on the network on Sept. 12, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The special will “provide a serious, entertaining and meaningful base for every viewer to understand AI, and empowers everyone to be a part of one of the most important global conversations of the 21st century,” according to ABC, per THR. 

Winfrey will speak with leaders in the artificial intelligence and technology space, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, OpenAI head Sam Altman, technologist and YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, and FBI Director Christopher Wray, in the special. 

Altman “will explain how AI works in layman’s terms and discusses the immense personal responsibility that must be borne by the executives of AI companies. Gates will lay out the AI revolution coming in science, health and education, and warns of the once-in-a-century type of impact AI may have on the job market. Brownlee will walk Winfrey through mind-blowing demonstrations of AI’s capabilities,” according to the release, per Deadline

Winfey will also chat with figures who are skeptical of the new technology in the hour-long special, THR reported. Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin, co-founders of the Center for Humane Technology who warn against the dangers of AI, will appear in the special. The duo “will walk Winfrey through the emerging risks posed by powerful and superintelligent AI — sounding the alarm about the need to confront those risks now,” the press release read, per Deadline.

Author Marilynne Robinson, another skeptical voice in the tech space, will reflect “on AI’s threat to human values and the ways in which humans might resist the convenience of AI,” according to ABC, per THR. 

“AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special,” which is produced by Winfrey’s Harpo Productions, is the second special Winfrey has hosted this year. The “Color Purple” actress previously hosted an hour-long special on the growing popularity of Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy and other weight loss drugs in March. 

