Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner

Marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei had been hospitalized with burns over 80% of her body from an attack by her partner before she died. She was 33.

Associated Press
Sep 5, 2024
Rebecca Cheptegei, Ugandan Olympian, domestic violence, burned by partner, theGrio.com
Rebecca Cheptegei, competes at the Discovery 10km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo, File)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80% of her body was burned in an attack by her partner, a hospital official confirmed Thursday. She was 33.

Owen Menach, a spokesperson at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city, said the long-distance runner died early Thursday, the morning after her organs failed. She had been fully sedated on admission.

Cheptegei competed in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics less than a month before the attack. She finished in 44th place.

Her father, Joseph Cheptegei, told journalists at the hospital that he had lost a daughter who was “very supportive” and said he hoped to get justice.

“As it is now, the criminal who harmed my daughter is a murderer and I am yet to see what the security officials are doing,” the father said. “He is still free and might even flee.”

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said Monday that Cheptegei’s partner, Dickson Ndiema, bought a can of gasoline, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement Sunday. Ndiema was also burned and was being treated at the same hospital.

Menach said Ndiema was still in the intensive care unit with burns over 30% of his body but was “improving and stable.”

Cheptegei’s parents said their daughter bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near Kenya’s many athletic training centers. A report filed by the local chief said Cheptegei and Ndiema were heard fighting before the attack over the land where her house was built.

The Uganda Athletics Federation eulogized Cheptegei on the social platform X, writing, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace.”

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

Teedra Moses’ classic album ‘Complex Simplicity’ is 20 years old. I’m so glad my worst musical take of all time seems to have disappeared from the internet

Entertainment

Jamie Foxx to discuss his ‘serious’ health scare in upcoming one-man show

Women

America is trying to fix its maternal mortality crisis with federal, state and local programs

Entertainment

Natasha Rothwell to adapt Reesa Teesa’s ‘Who TF Did I Marry’ into a TV series 

Politics

Harris accepts rules for Sept. 10 debate with Trump on ABC, including microphone muting

Entertainment

Why ‘The Forge’ star Aspen Kennedy forgave and repaired his relationship with his father

Lifestyle

Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour kick off New York Fashion Week with a spicy exchange of words

Politics

White House reacts to ‘obscene’ campus roast of VP Harris at University of South Carolina

Uganda Olympic Committee President Donald Rukare called the attack “a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete.”

Kenya’s Sports Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said that the government would ensure justice for the victim.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder that we must do more to combat gender-based violence in our society, which in recent years has reared its ugly head in elite sporting circles,” he wrote in a statement.

Uganda’s First Lady Janet Museveni called Cheptegei’s death due to domestic violence “deeply disturbing.”

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said, “Rebecca’s participation in the Paris 2024 women’s marathon was a source of inspiration, pride and joy.”

The United Nations strongly condemned Cheptegei’s death.

U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric recalled the words of Secretary-General António Guterres who said, “We still live in a male-dominated culture that leaves women vulnerable by denying them equality in dignity and rights.”

Every 11 minutes on average, a woman or girl is killed by an intimate partner or family member somewhere in the world, according to figures from UN Women, the agency promoting gender equality, and the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime.

“We, of course, think that the true numbers are much higher,” Dujarric said.

He said the denial of women’s rights leaves societies less peaceful, economies less prosperous, and the world less just, “but a different world is possible.”

In 2023, Ugandan Olympic runner and steeplechaser Benjamin Kiplagat was found dead with stab wounds. In 2022, Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee was found dead and a postmortem report stated that she was strangled. In 2021, long-distance runner Agnes Tirop was stabbed to death at her home. Her husband, Ibrahim Rotich, was arrested and charged with murder, the case is ongoing.

Kenya’s high rates of violence against women have prompted marches by ordinary citizens in towns and cities this year.

Four in 10 women, or an estimated 41% of dating or married Kenyan women, have experienced physical or sexual violence perpetrated by their current or most recent partner, according to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Simone Biles bids farewell to her signature vault routine

Simone Biles bids farewell to her signature vault routine

By TheGrio

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson may have had another calling: Acting

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson may have had another calling: Acting

By TheGrio

Flavor Flav puts in his bid to represent Team USA at the 2028 LA Olympics

Flavor Flav puts in his bid to represent Team USA at the 2028 LA Olympics

By TheGrio

The job market cools off as unemployment heats up, especially for Black Americans

The job market cools off as unemployment heats up, especially for Black Americans

By TheGrio

Happy Tears as Malnourished Stray Husky With Tick Paralysis Finally Climbs Stairs on His Own

Happy Tears as Malnourished Stray Husky With Tick Paralysis Finally Climbs Stairs on His Own

By Rocky Kanaka

‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Slams Gender-Swapped Spinoffs In Push for Original Female-Led Franchises: “I Don’t Like It When It’s a Spinoff — I Don’t Want to See ‘Jamie Bond’”

‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Slams Gender-Swapped Spinoffs In Push for Original Female-Led Franchises: “I Don’t Like It When It’s a Spinoff — I Don’t Want to See ‘Jamie Bond’”

By Bounding Into Comics

Quick-Thinking French Bulldog Owner Saves Pup’s Life with Dog Heimlich—Watch the Incredible Moment!

Quick-Thinking French Bulldog Owner Saves Pup’s Life with Dog Heimlich—Watch the Incredible Moment!

By Rocky Kanaka

Norwegian Film Institute Says “Market Potential” Was A Major Factor In Decision To Fund ‘Dustborn’ With Tax Payer Money

Norwegian Film Institute Says “Market Potential” Was A Major Factor In Decision To Fund ‘Dustborn’ With Tax Payer Money

By Bounding Into Comics

Not So Famous Pato O’Ward Wins IndyCar’s Return To The Milwaukee Mile

Not So Famous Pato O’Ward Wins IndyCar’s Return To The Milwaukee Mile

By American Cars And Racing