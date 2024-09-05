Jamie Foxx to discuss his ‘serious’ health scare in upcoming one-man show

After stepping out of the limelight to deal with a private health matter, Jamie Foxx is returning with a one-man show in Atlanta.

Kay Wicker
Sep 5, 2024
Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

As promised, Jamie Foxx is finally discussing the April 2023 health scare that landed him in the hospital for several weeks.

On Monday, the actor and singer, 56, announced he’s gearing up to perform an “unforgettable” one-man show in Atlanta over three nights from October 3 through October 5.

According to a post on his Instagram that simply featured the phrase “What had happened was,” the show, titled “One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx!” will reportedly delve into his “journey through a serious health scare, filled with humor, heart, and heart inspiration.”

“Experience Jamie Foxx like never before in this intimate and engaging performance, as he opens up about his struggles, triumphs, and everything in between,” the caption continued. “Get ready for a night of laughter, reflection, and genuine connection.”

According to the post, more details, including timing and ticket information are forthcoming.

In April of last year, not much was known about what led to Foxx’s hospitalization, and he has yet to go into great detail. Footage of the Oscar and Grammy-winning performer discussing the ordeal surfaced in July, in which he told a crowd he had a very bad headache leading up to the hospitalization.

“I asked my boy for an Advil,” he recounted, snapping his fingers. “I was gone for 20 days.”

Earlier this year, Foxx hinted that this special was in the works during an appearance at the African American Film Critics Association’s Special Achievement Awards luncheon in March.

“Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened. But I’ve got to do it in my way,” Foxx said, according to Variety. “I’m going to do it in a funny way. We’re going to be on the stage. We’re going to get back to the standup sort of roots.”

He added, “It’ll be called, ‘What Had Happened Was,’ and it’s got all the things that happened, especially on our side of our community.”

