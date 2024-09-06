Freddie Jackson, 67, announces kidney disease diagnosis; 1 in 3 Americans are also at risk

R&B singer Freddie Jackson, who topped the charts in the mid-1980s with his iconic slow jams, recently announced he has been diagnosed with kidney disease.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, the R&B legend, 67, shared his recent diagnosis and his reason for going public with the news in a video posted to Instagram.

“After a lot of thought and reflection, I’ve come to a point where I feel I’m ready to talk about a recent chapter in my life,” the “You Are My Lady” singer began in the video.

“I have been diagnosed with kidney disease. This journey has had its challenges but I’ve decided to face it with openness and resilience,” he continued. “It’s important to me that I share this with you, not just as a part of my personal story, but as a way to make a positive difference.”

Jackson further announced that he has partnered with the National Kidney Foundation to raise awareness about kidney health and provide support to those impacted by the condition.

He thanked his fans for their support, adding, “As I take this step, I’m turning my personal experience into a platform for greater understanding and advocacy. With your help, we can work towards better awareness and improved outcomes for everyone with kidney disease.”

Recommended Stories

According to the Mayo Clinic, kidney disease, also referred to as chronic kidney failure, is a “gradual loss of kidney function.” Treatment for the condition can vary, depending on what is causing the kidneys to fail, but works to slow its progression. There is no known cure for kidney disease, and it can progress to “end-stage kidney failure,” which can be fatal.

The National Kidney Foundation reports that while 33% of U.S. adults are at risk for developing kidney disease (one in three people), Black Americans are more than three times as likely to develop the disease than white Americans.

According to the organization, Black Americans remain at such an increased risk due to several systemic factors, including health discrimination, increased risk for other risk factors such as heart disease and diabetes, and economic disparities, as the disease is costly to manage. The National Kidney Foundation also notes, “the way in which kidney disease was traditionally diagnosed underestimated the presence and/or severity of disease in Black or African American people, delaying important interventions to preserve kidney function.”

In Jackson’s video, he added how he hopes his work with the National Kidney Foundation will “help shine a light on the importance of this issue.”

In the post’s caption, he added, “Your love and support mean the world to me as I take this step forward for my health and well-being. Together, we can make a difference. I love you and blessings to you all.”