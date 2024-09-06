Freddie Jackson, 67, announces kidney disease diagnosis; 1 in 3 Americans are also at risk

Singer Freddie Jackson is “shining light” on kidney disease as Black Americans are three times more likely to develop the condition.

Kay Wicker
Sep 6, 2024
Freddie Jackson, kidney disease, Black kidney disease rates, kidney disease treatments, kidney disease rates, theGrio.com
Freddie Jackson performs on SiriusXM's The Groove Channel at SiriusXM Studios on May 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

R&B singer Freddie Jackson, who topped the charts in the mid-1980s with his iconic slow jams, recently announced he has been diagnosed with kidney disease.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, the R&B legend, 67, shared his recent diagnosis and his reason for going public with the news in a video posted to Instagram.

“After a lot of thought and reflection, I’ve come to a point where I feel I’m ready to talk about a recent chapter in my life,” the “You Are My Lady” singer began in the video.

“I have been diagnosed with kidney disease. This journey has had its challenges but I’ve decided to face it with openness and resilience,” he continued. “It’s important to me that I share this with you, not just as a part of my personal story, but as a way to make a positive difference.”

Jackson further announced that he has partnered with the National Kidney Foundation to raise awareness about kidney health and provide support to those impacted by the condition.

He thanked his fans for their support, adding, “As I take this step, I’m turning my personal experience into a platform for greater understanding and advocacy. With your help, we can work towards better awareness and improved outcomes for everyone with kidney disease.”

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

Jamie Foxx to discuss his ‘serious’ health scare in upcoming one-man show

Entertainment

Sade ends 6-year hiatus to lend her voice to trans visibility on the album ‘Transa’

Health

T-Boz is addressing the ‘ignorance’ around her medical emergency

Lifestyle

Eve reveals she had an ectopic pregnancy while filming her eponymous sitcom

Books

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson discusses new memoir, ‘Lovely One,’ at Apollo Theater

Lifestyle

Lizzo’s taking a ‘gap year’ — but not a break from her fitness journey

Health

A new study indicates a possible link between red meat and type 2 diabetes

Health

Ozempic may have a positive impact on physical intimacy

According to the Mayo Clinic, kidney disease, also referred to as chronic kidney failure, is a “gradual loss of kidney function.” Treatment for the condition can vary, depending on what is causing the kidneys to fail, but works to slow its progression. There is no known cure for kidney disease, and it can progress to “end-stage kidney failure,” which can be fatal.

The National Kidney Foundation reports that while 33% of U.S. adults are at risk for developing kidney disease (one in three people), Black Americans are more than three times as likely to develop the disease than white Americans.

According to the organization, Black Americans remain at such an increased risk due to several systemic factors, including health discrimination, increased risk for other risk factors such as heart disease and diabetes, and economic disparities, as the disease is costly to manage. The National Kidney Foundation also notes, “the way in which kidney disease was traditionally diagnosed underestimated the presence and/or severity of disease in Black or African American people, delaying important interventions to preserve kidney function.”

In Jackson’s video, he added how he hopes his work with the National Kidney Foundation will “help shine a light on the importance of this issue.”

In the post’s caption, he added, “Your love and support mean the world to me as I take this step forward for my health and well-being. Together, we can make a difference. I love you and blessings to you all.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Jamie Foxx to discuss his ‘serious’ health scare in upcoming one-man show

Jamie Foxx to discuss his ‘serious’ health scare in upcoming one-man show

By TheGrio

T-Boz is addressing the ‘ignorance’ around her medical emergency

T-Boz is addressing the ‘ignorance’ around her medical emergency

By TheGrio

The job market cools off as unemployment heats up, especially for Black Americans

The job market cools off as unemployment heats up, especially for Black Americans

By TheGrio

As a new school year starts, Black student enrollment is down at multiple elite colleges

As a new school year starts, Black student enrollment is down at multiple elite colleges

By TheGrio

The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell, 68, Reveals He Has ‘Very Rare And Aggressive’ Cancer – ‘The Result Of the Biopsy Was Devastating’

The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell, 68, Reveals He Has ‘Very Rare And Aggressive’ Cancer – ‘The Result Of the Biopsy Was Devastating’

By TheMix.net

Bill Ford Owns The Last 1964 Indianapolis 500 Ford Mustang Pace Car That Was Missing For Decades

Bill Ford Owns The Last 1964 Indianapolis 500 Ford Mustang Pace Car That Was Missing For Decades

By American Cars And Racing

A Roaring Cabernet Sauvignon: Soul of A Lion | DAOU Vineyards, Paso Robles, California

A Roaring Cabernet Sauvignon: Soul of A Lion | DAOU Vineyards, Paso Robles, California

By GAYOT

Nadine Crocker Made Continue Hoping to Help People ‘Live One More Day’

Nadine Crocker Made Continue Hoping to Help People ‘Live One More Day’

By MovieMaker Magazine

This Tiny Brave Puppy Was Found on the Road to Nowhere—Now She Needs a Home

This Tiny Brave Puppy Was Found on the Road to Nowhere—Now She Needs a Home

By Rocky Kanaka