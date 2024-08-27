Lizzo’s “gap year” doesn’t involve a break from her fitness journey.

In an Instagram post featuring a video of the singer standing on a balcony in Bali in the rain, surrounded by lush tropical greenery, Lizzo explained she’s “taking a gap year [and] protecting my peace.”

So far, this seems to have entailed a requisite amount of lounging by a sleek pool in bikinis.

“Unfortunately, I’ll be posting way too many bikini pics,” the “About Damn Time” singer warned in a video post featuring her posing in a black bikini with a glass of wine.

However, Lizzo’s time off has also included some intense workouts. In posts to her stories, she gave followers a peek at how she’s keeping up her regimen in Bali.

“Let’s jump rope in Bali,” she says in the video before a sped-up montage of her jumping rope on her balcony, per People magazine.

“I keep beating my ass…I’m whooping my ass,” she said with a laugh as she broke a sweat in a black bodysuit and tennis shoes.

This is the latest update the “Feeling Good As Hell” singer has shared about her fitness journey. In May 2023, Lizzo first shared that she is “not trying to escape fatness” while on her fitness journey.

“I’ve always loved moving my body. I’ve always loved working out,” Lizzo elaborated in a TikTok. “I’m very holistically conscious, like I am very hippie-dippie and woo-woo when it comes to food and supplements and just thinking about my body and the environment, and I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they’re doing is to be thin. I’m not tryna be thin. I don’t ever want to be thin.”

The Grammy winner is onto something; while excess weight can exacerbate health issues, “Obesity and fitness can co-exist,” reports Cleveland Clinic. Further, fitness can be skewed by various factors, including race and ethnicity.

Lizzo said that, ultimately, her goal is to maintain mental health.

“Once I started working out for mental health,” she continued, “to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don’t look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body. My body is gonna change; everyone’s bodies change. That’s life.”