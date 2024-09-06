NBA legend Charles Barkley donates $1M to New Orleans school of 2 Black girls who proved ‘impossible’ mathematical puzzle

Barkley was moved to make the donation after seeing Calcea Johnson and Ne’Kiya Jackson discuss their “impossible mathematical discovery” on "60 Minutes."

Associated Press
Sep 6, 2024
Charles Barkley, donations, theGrio.com
Charles Barkley looks on prior to game three of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on May 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NBA legend Charles Barkley has made the first of 10 promised donations to a New Orleans school where two of its students made mathematical history in 2023.

St. Mary’s Academy, an all-girls Catholic high school in the eastern part of the city, received Barkley’s $100,000 gift last Friday.

“We are forever grateful for Mr. Barkley’s gift and his support of our students,” Pamela Rogers, the school’s president, said in a statement. “This transformative gift will assist students as they excel and achieve whatever dream they create within the walls of St. Mary’s Academy. His generosity supports the mission of St. Mary’s Academy and reinforces our commitment to educating young people.”

Education

Lifestyle

NBA legend Charles Barkley donates $1M to New Orleans school of 2 Black girls who proved ‘impossible’ mathematical puzzle

Lifestyle

Watch: How to create inclusive and supportive spaces inside classrooms | Life Hacks

Lifestyle

As a new school year starts, Black student enrollment is down at multiple elite colleges

Lifestyle

What are the most regrettable college majors?

Lifestyle

South Florida Fashion Academy empowers high school students with traditional and vocational education

News

10 years after Ferguson, Black students still are kicked out of school at higher rates

Education

Botched college financial aid form snarls enrollment plans for students

Politics

Supreme Court rebuffs Biden administration plea to restore multibillion-dollar student debt plan

Barkley was moved to make the donation after seeing two seniors at the school — Calcea Johnson and Ne’Kiya Jackson — discuss their “impossible mathematical discovery” in a feature on the news program “60 Minutes.” The two students found a way to prove the Pythagorean theorem using trigonometry without circular logic — something mathematicians have been trying to do for nearly 2,000 years.

They gave a presentation at the American Mathematical Society’s Annual Southeastern Conference in 2023.

“Mr. Barkley is thrilled to support St. Mary’s Academy and is very focused on transforming future generations through education and opportunities. He has a love and passion for what the academy stands for and how it is shaping the lives and futures of young girls in New Orleans,” a representative from the Charles Barkley Foundation said.

Since graduating from St. Mary’s, Johnson started studying environmental engineering at LSU and Jackson is attending Xavier University of Louisiana, pursuing a degree in pharmacy.

St. Mary’s officials said the school plans to use Barkley’s donations to enhance the school’s “educational experience and provide students with opportunities to grow and develop in the classroom and the New Orleans community.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

As a new school year starts, Black student enrollment is down at multiple elite colleges

As a new school year starts, Black student enrollment is down at multiple elite colleges

By TheGrio

White House calls out Supreme Court over declines in Black student college enrollment

White House calls out Supreme Court over declines in Black student college enrollment

By TheGrio

Auburn University’s basketball coach is not a fan of Kamala Harris

Auburn University’s basketball coach is not a fan of Kamala Harris

By TheGrio

California lawmakers pass landmark bills to atone for racism, but hold off on fund to take action

California lawmakers pass landmark bills to atone for racism, but hold off on fund to take action

By TheGrio

15 Movie Deaths Nobody Saw Coming

15 Movie Deaths Nobody Saw Coming

By MovieMaker Magazine

PlayStation To End Service For ‘Concord’ Just Two Weeks After Launch, Will Issue Complete Refunds To All Players

PlayStation To End Service For ‘Concord’ Just Two Weeks After Launch, Will Issue Complete Refunds To All Players

By Bounding Into Comics

Breitling Debuts Trio Of 140th Anniversary Watches

Breitling Debuts Trio Of 140th Anniversary Watches

By Maxim

13 Very Profitable Movies That Made 100 Times Their Budget at the Box Office

13 Very Profitable Movies That Made 100 Times Their Budget at the Box Office

By MovieMaker Magazine

Duplex-Hacking: Your Gateway to Real Estate Investing

Duplex-Hacking: Your Gateway to Real Estate Investing

By The Finance Genie