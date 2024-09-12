Cardi B announces arrival of second baby girl

On Sept. 9, Cardi B and Offset welcomed their third child and second daughter together. 

Haniyah Philogene
Sep 12, 2024
Cardi B attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 Runway at New York Public Library on July 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Cardi B is now a mom of three! 

This week, the “Bodak Yellow” star annouced the arrival of her third child with estranged husband Offset on Instagram. In a carousel post of pictures and videos, Cardi B gave fans a glimpse of her family welcoming its newest addition. 

“The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖💖,” Cardi captioned the series of hospital photos. 

As previously reported by theGrio, last month, Cardi B announced her third pregnancy shortly after reportedly filing for divorce from her husband of six years. Describing it as a “new beginning,” Cardi B shared the news in a maternity shoot on Instagram

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you; you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power,” she wrote. “[You] reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test[s] laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!” 

Shortly after her pregnancy announcement, the rapper shared that she was in a “freak accident” that left her feeling “paralyzed.” 

“I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little,” the Grammy winner explained, per theGrio. “I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my ass…[I] noticed that I couldn’t really walk, like I was feeling pain in my, I don’t know, in the lower of my stomach.” 

Worried about her baby’s health, Cardi recalled an ambulance and subsequently learned she had torn a ligament in her pelvis, “right where [her] baby’s head is at.” She says the accident almost cost her her pregnancy. 

Though Cardi B and Offset have closed the book on their hip-hop romance, the couple seems to be maintaining a co-parenting relationship, as the Migos rapper appeared in the family’s hospital photos. In addition to their newborn daughter, whose name has yet to be announced, the duo shares a six-year-old daughter, Kulture, and a three-year-old son, Wave. 

