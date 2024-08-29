From duchess to founder to investor: Meghan Markle steps into a new era

Meghan Markle is investing in a new chapter of her life. As rumors continue to swirl around her anticipated lifestyle launch, the Duchess of Sussex is dedicating time and resources to investing in other brands. Since publicly announcing her relationship with Prince Harry, Markle has been living under a global spotlight. Though the attention has led to scrutiny and harassment, it has also helped the former “Suits” actress realize new ways in which she can advocate and amplify various causes.

In addition to advocating for mental health and against cyberbullying, Markle has used her platform to amplify new designers and small businesses. After noting the extreme attention her sartorial choices receive, the duchess realized one of the most powerful things she can do is wear a brand’s product during public appearances.

“Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting,” she told The New York Times, explaining how seeing brands gain traction after appearing on her affected her. “[That] changed everything in terms of how I then looked at putting an outfit together.”

Recently, Markle announced an investment in one of the many brands she enjoys wearing, woman-owned artisan handbag brand Cesta Collective. She joined the brand as an equity investor and strategic partner, and Cesta Collective is now part of her growing portfolio of female-led companies that she supports.

“Courtney and Erin [Cesta Collective’s founders] have a really incredible and strategic business. The quality of a brand’s products, the supply chain, ethical standards and practices — these are all things that I consider before making an investment,” she said in a press release shared with theGrio. “With Cesta, I really started to understand how many women’s lives were being impacted and uplifted through their work. That was incredibly important to me. Erin and Courtney have a great pedigree from their careers working in fashion and have created beautiful products that equally help so many others. That was something I could get behind and support.”

“Investing in them has helped me line up for this chapter where I’m investing in myself,” the Duchess of Sussex added.

Supporting approximately five to ten brands, Markle describes her approach to venture capital as a “dolphin tank” rather than the common, cutthroat energy seen on the show “Shark Tank.” The friendly environment Markle fosters surrounding her investment aligns with not only her personal brand but also her upcoming lifestyle brand.

As previously reported by theGrio, the Duchess of Sussex has been teasing a future lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard. Earlier this year, she unveiled a website and Instagram profile under the brand’s name after filing an official trademark application that listed food, tableware, cutlery, recipe books and cookbooks, coffee and tea services, dinnerware, chargers, napkins, place card holders, beverageware, textile tablecloths, placemats, kitchen and table linens, and more under its products.

Though the duchess has not shared any more details with the public, she did give her friends, including fashion designer Tracy Robbins and photographer Delfina Blaquier, an exclusive taste of her brand’s jam.

“Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect. It feels authentic to her [and] will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor,” an insider previously shared. “She is excited about her latest, personal venture. This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.”