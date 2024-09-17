Simone Biles launches first multi-generational collection with Athleta

Continuing her partnership with Athleta, gymnast Simone Biles launches a new collection of activewear for women and girls this fall.

Haniyah Philogene
Sep 17, 2024
Simone Biles launches multi-generational collection with Athleta. (Photo courtesy of Athleta)

Simone Biles continues to prove that she is more than just a gymnast. With a portfolio of achievements extending beyond gymnastics, Biles is continuing her partnership with women-led athleisure brand Athleta. 

“I’m beyond excited for my limited-edition collection with Athleta,” Biles said, according to Good Housekeeping. “It has something for everyone — all in a gorgeous navy color with a subtle shine which gives a little something special.”

Unlike her previous collections, the latest capsule includes pieces for both women and girls. Finding what Biles believes to be the right balance between activewear and everyday style, the collection includes five womenswear pieces, two girl styles, and a belt bag ranging between $28 and $199. 

“The fact that this is multi-generation is super exciting for me,” Biles added, per Refinery29. “My last two collections with the brand were for Athleta Girl and I really wanted to create something that my friends and family could wear as well. The pieces are beautiful, timeless and it offers such variety.”  

In 2021, Biles ended her partnership with Nike to sign a new deal with Athleta. Stating her appreciation of the brand’s commitment to diversity, the gymnast applauded the company for showcasing “women and girls of all ages, sizes, abilities, races, and backgrounds.” 

“As I take my next step in my career, it was super important for me to align myself with a partner who supports me, not just as a gymnast or an athlete, but for the individual that I am and the change I want to create,” she said as previously reported by theGrio

During the new collection’s photoshoot, Biles echoed these sentiments in a behind-the-scenes interview with Vogue.  

“Athleta is for women, by women. They know exactly what to do to kind of make it go from the gym to work, work to the gym, back and forth,” she said. “I honestly partnered with them because they support me and [all of my] endeavors… they were like, well, what do you want outside of the gym?”

Shop the Athleta x Simone Biles capsule now at Athleta.com

