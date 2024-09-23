Black country singers making their mark
Breaking barriers and redefining the genre, these Black country artists are bringing fresh voices and stories to the heart of country music.
Country is a broad musical category that includes elements of folk, bluegrass and blues. Love it or hate it, the genre is about as quintessentially American as apple pie.
Though white men in cowboy hats might be the first thing many people envision when they think of country music, Black country singers have been making their mark on the genre from the beginning. Here we’ll take a look at some of the major contributions Black artists have had to country music, as well as the genre’s pioneers and some of the undeniable talent making waves today.
Contributions of Black country music singers
Let’s start with some ways Black musicians have contributed to the genre of country music over the years.
Unique perspectives and experiences
Black musicians in country are able to offer unique perspectives that other artists in the genre just can’t channel with the same level of authenticity. Country music’s deep connections to the American South, for example, take on different resonances in the hands of Black artists.
Outside their music, many Black country singers have also spoken explicitly about how race has shaped their music and their careers. Darius Rucker, for example, has talked frequently about his experience as a Black man in the predominantly white country music industry.
Breaking stereotypes
Black country artists such as Yola, Brittney Spencer and Tanner Adell are challenging stereotypes in the genre. Yola uses a “genre-fluid” approach to defy traditional categorizations, bringing elements of rock, Americana and even disco into her music.
Spencer and Adell, in particular, have worked to use their platforms to provide representation for young Black women in country. They both actively speak out on social media about the difficulties of being Black in country music, saying that doesn’t mean you have to change who you are to succeed.
Redefining the genre
Black people bring a certain flavor to every genre they touch, including country.
Blanco Brown and Lil Nas X masterfully merge country with hip-hop. Chart-topping hits such as Blanco’s “The Git Up” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” defy genre norms while staying true to their roots. There’s now a whole new wave of “country rap” taking over the music industry that’s likely to shape conceptions of the genre for generations to come.
Of course, we can’t forget about Bey’s Cowboy Carter album. This album sports features from Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and even the latest country sensation, Shaboozey. She expertly blends traditional country music with her signature R&B style and even became the first Black woman with a No. 1 country album.
Influence on future generations
These new subgenres of country are now significantly influencing future generations. Jimmie Allen uses his lane to rap about Black excellence within the country aesthetic. Willie Jones advocates for diversity within his unique style of music.
Lil Nas X has opened a plethora of doors for increased representation in country music. He has not only influenced Black artists, but he’s helped create an entire lane for LGBTQ+ artists in music as a whole.
Pioneers of Black country music
Now let’s explore some of the musicians who paved the way for Black artists in country, while shaping the sound of country music as a whole.
DeFord Bailey
A pioneering Black country music artist, Bailey was the first African-American star of the Grand Ole Opry. He was a master harmonica player as well, with incredible rhythm and tone control. His performances in the 1920s and ’30s showcased the harmonica’s versatility in country music. Despite facing racial discrimination, his influence opened the door for future Black artists in the genre.
Charley Pride
Charley Pride was an absolute trailblazer in country music. He smashed through racial barriers to achieve immense success in the 1960s. He went on to become a huge country star in the 1970s, with 29 No. 1 hits on the Billboard country charts and winning three Grammys. His smooth baritone voice, coupled with his heartfelt performances, solidified his legacy as a pioneering figure in the game.
Contemporary Black country singers
In recent years, Black artists have been driving country back into the mainstream and changing the landscape of the music industry as a whole. Here are a few who are making a big splash.
Kane Brown
Kane Brown started his rise to fame doing a cover of George Strait’s “Check Yes or No” on social media that went viral. He’s known for his blend of country, R&B and pop. These influences are shown heavily in his chart-topping singles such as “What Ifs” and “Heaven.”
Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton has been an outspoken advocate for diversity in country music from the start of her career. Her song “Black Like Me,” released during the George Floyd protests, highlights her personal experiences with racism. This became a powerful anthem that earned her a Grammy nod, making her the first Black woman to be nominated for a solo country performance.
Notable Black artists in country music
Additionally, there are some names that may surprise you that are huge influences on country music as a whole.
Ray Charles
Most people don’t instantly think of Ray Charles as a country artist. However, he significantly influenced country music with his groundbreaking album “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music” in 1962. It blended elements of R&B, jazz and pop into country to shatter both racial and genre barriers. Charles’ willingness to cross genres paved the way for future artists to blend different types of music with country.
Linda Martell
As the first Black female solo artist to play at the Grand Ole Opry, Linda Martell is kind of a hidden gem of country music. She brought an especially unique perspective to the world of country with her song “Color Him Father.” This song details her stepdad who stepped in and cared for her and her six siblings along with her mother after her dad didn’t make it back from combat.
Tina Turner
Similar to Ray, Tina Turner isn’t commonly synonymous with country music. Nonetheless, in addition to her career in pop, she recorded a ton of country music alongside her husband, Ike, and even released a full country album. She was well on her way to country greatness and left her unique mark on the genre before her untimely passing.
Darius Rucker
The No. 1 Black country music star in the world got his start in a rock band called Hootie and the Blowfish. They achieved wide mainstream success until 2008, when Darius decided to go solo. He started topping the charts on his own, surpassing even his previous band’s success. His cover of “Wagon Wheel” became a massive hit, ranked one of the top five most popular country songs ever.
Lil Nas X
Last but certainly not least, the most successful artist on the Billboard Hot 100 of all time. Lil Nas X has not only shifted country music, but the entire music industry. The success of his hit single “Old Town Road” has radically shifted genre expectations, shaking off stereotypical notions of country as highly traditional and resistant to change, and inspiring Black and LGBTQ+ artists to bring their own influences to country music.
