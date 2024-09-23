Black country singers making their mark

Country is a broad musical category that includes elements of folk, bluegrass and blues. Love it or hate it, the genre is about as quintessentially American as apple pie.

Though white men in cowboy hats might be the first thing many people envision when they think of country music, Black country singers have been making their mark on the genre from the beginning. Here we’ll take a look at some of the major contributions Black artists have had to country music, as well as the genre’s pioneers and some of the undeniable talent making waves today.

Contributions of Black country music singers

Let’s start with some ways Black musicians have contributed to the genre of country music over the years.

Unique perspectives and experiences

Black musicians in country are able to offer unique perspectives that other artists in the genre just can’t channel with the same level of authenticity. Country music’s deep connections to the American South, for example, take on different resonances in the hands of Black artists.

Outside their music, many Black country singers have also spoken explicitly about how race has shaped their music and their careers. Darius Rucker, for example, has talked frequently about his experience as a Black man in the predominantly white country music industry.

Breaking stereotypes

Black country artists such as Yola, Brittney Spencer and Tanner Adell are challenging stereotypes in the genre. Yola uses a “genre-fluid” approach to defy traditional categorizations, bringing elements of rock, Americana and even disco into her music.

Spencer and Adell, in particular, have worked to use their platforms to provide representation for young Black women in country. They both actively speak out on social media about the difficulties of being Black in country music, saying that doesn’t mean you have to change who you are to succeed.

Redefining the genre

Black people bring a certain flavor to every genre they touch, including country.

Blanco Brown and Lil Nas X masterfully merge country with hip-hop. Chart-topping hits such as Blanco’s “The Git Up” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” defy genre norms while staying true to their roots. There’s now a whole new wave of “country rap” taking over the music industry that’s likely to shape conceptions of the genre for generations to come.

Of course, we can’t forget about Bey’s Cowboy Carter album. This album sports features from Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and even the latest country sensation, Shaboozey. She expertly blends traditional country music with her signature R&B style and even became the first Black woman with a No. 1 country album.

Influence on future generations

These new subgenres of country are now significantly influencing future generations. Jimmie Allen uses his lane to rap about Black excellence within the country aesthetic. Willie Jones advocates for diversity within his unique style of music.

Lil Nas X has opened a plethora of doors for increased representation in country music. He has not only influenced Black artists, but he’s helped create an entire lane for LGBTQ+ artists in music as a whole.

Pioneers of Black country music

Now let’s explore some of the musicians who paved the way for Black artists in country, while shaping the sound of country music as a whole.

DeFord Bailey

This mid 1970s image shows Grand Ole Opry pioneer Carlos DeFord Bailey. The city of Nashville is naming a street after Bailey, the “Harmonica Wizard,” whose popularity and contributions to country music and blues are still being recognized decades later. On Saturday, DeFord Bailey Avenue will be officially dedicated in the Edgehill neighborhood of Nashville where Bailey lived most of his life until his death in 1982. (Marilyn Keeler Morton via AP)

A pioneering Black country music artist, Bailey was the first African-American star of the Grand Ole Opry. He was a master harmonica player as well, with incredible rhythm and tone control. His performances in the 1920s and ’30s showcased the harmonica’s versatility in country music. Despite facing racial discrimination, his influence opened the door for future Black artists in the genre.

Charley Pride

Charley Pride performs onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

Charley Pride was an absolute trailblazer in country music. He smashed through racial barriers to achieve immense success in the 1960s. He went on to become a huge country star in the 1970s, with 29 No. 1 hits on the Billboard country charts and winning three Grammys. His smooth baritone voice, coupled with his heartfelt performances, solidified his legacy as a pioneering figure in the game.

Contemporary Black country singers

In recent years, Black artists have been driving country back into the mainstream and changing the landscape of the music industry as a whole. Here are a few who are making a big splash.

Kane Brown

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 11: Kane Brown performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Kane Brown started his rise to fame doing a cover of George Strait’s “Check Yes or No” on social media that went viral. He’s known for his blend of country, R&B and pop. These influences are shown heavily in his chart-topping singles such as “What Ifs” and “Heaven.”

Mickey Guyton

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 24: Mickey Guyton performs onstage at Orville Peck’s Sixth Annual Rodeo Night Two at Ascend Amphitheater on August 24, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mary-Beth Blankenship/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Mary-Beth Blankenship / Getty Images

Mickey Guyton has been an outspoken advocate for diversity in country music from the start of her career. Her song “Black Like Me,” released during the George Floyd protests, highlights her personal experiences with racism. This became a powerful anthem that earned her a Grammy nod, making her the first Black woman to be nominated for a solo country performance.

Notable Black artists in country music

Additionally, there are some names that may surprise you that are huge influences on country music as a whole.

Ray Charles

L-R: American musicians Minnie Pearl, Ray Charles and Willie Nelson smile together at an unidentified event, 1980s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Most people don’t instantly think of Ray Charles as a country artist. However, he significantly influenced country music with his groundbreaking album “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music” in 1962. It blended elements of R&B, jazz and pop into country to shatter both racial and genre barriers. Charles’ willingness to cross genres paved the way for future artists to blend different types of music with country.

Linda Martell

This image from video released by CMT shows country singer Linda Martell during an interview in 2005. Martell, the first Black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry, will be honored at the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday. (CMT via AP)

As the first Black female solo artist to play at the Grand Ole Opry, Linda Martell is kind of a hidden gem of country music. She brought an especially unique perspective to the world of country with her song “Color Him Father.” This song details her stepdad who stepped in and cared for her and her six siblings along with her mother after her dad didn’t make it back from combat.

Tina Turner

Jan 30, 2000; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tina Turner performs during the pre-game show prior to Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: H. Darr Beiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

Similar to Ray, Tina Turner isn’t commonly synonymous with country music. Nonetheless, in addition to her career in pop, she recorded a ton of country music alongside her husband, Ike, and even released a full country album. She was well on her way to country greatness and left her unique mark on the genre before her untimely passing.

Darius Rucker

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 23: Darius Rucker performs during the ACM Party For A Cause at Ascend Amphitheater on August 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images,) – Credit: Photo Mickey Bernal / Getty Images

The No. 1 Black country music star in the world got his start in a rock band called Hootie and the Blowfish. They achieved wide mainstream success until 2008, when Darius decided to go solo. He started topping the charts on his own, surpassing even his previous band’s success. His cover of “Wagon Wheel” became a massive hit, ranked one of the top five most popular country songs ever.

Lil Nas X

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: Lil Nas X performs onstage during iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) – Credit: Photo Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Last but certainly not least, the most successful artist on the Billboard Hot 100 of all time. Lil Nas X has not only shifted country music, but the entire music industry. The success of his hit single “Old Town Road” has radically shifted genre expectations, shaking off stereotypical notions of country as highly traditional and resistant to change, and inspiring Black and LGBTQ+ artists to bring their own influences to country music.

