Queen Latifah developing a biopic with Will Smith about her life

Dana Elaine Owens, better known by her stage name Queen Latifah, is gearing up to develop her life story into a feature film with Will Smith.

On Thursday, HarbourView Equity Partners, founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares, announced its plans to develop “a slate” of hip-hop biopics in an Instagram post.

“We are excited to join forces to produce a slate of hip-hop biopics with these power teams, starting with the story of Queen Latifah. More to come,” the post read.

People magazine reports that the project will be made in partnership with Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment partner Shakim Compere, Smith’s Westbrook Studios, and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Smith will serve as a producer.

“We all came into this industry together and hip-hop has shaped each and every one of us. Hip-hop’s impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall,” Latifah, 54, and Compere said in a statement, according to People.

She added, “It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding, but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives.”

Recommended Stories

Latifah, a native of Newark, N.J., first landed in the entertainment industry as a rapper in 1989 with her debut album “All Hail the Queen.” She also jumpstarted an acting career in 1991 in Spike Lee’s “Jungle Fever” and “House Party 2” before starring in the cult classic film “Set It Off” in 1996 and the hit sitcom “Living Single,” which aired from 1993 to 1998. Over the course of her career, she has released seven studio albums, including a jazz album. She has a Golden Globe, Emmy Award and Grammy Award under her belt. Most recently, Latifah has starred on CBS’ “The Equalizer” since 2021.

Both Smith and Latifiah are no strangers to biopics. Latifah starred as Bessie Smith in HBO’s biopic about the jazz singer, “Bessie.” Meanwhile, Smith has played Muhammad Ali in “Ali” and Chris Gardener in “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Smith, added in a statement, “When you bring talented people and teams together, you can create something truly special.”

“I’m thrilled to work alongside Flavor Unit, Jesse Collins Entertainment and HarbourView, to highlight the incredible stories of some of our favorite artists and icons,” he continued. “There’s no better story to start with than the one of Queen Latifah, an undisputed legend who has both entertained and inspired us for so many years.”