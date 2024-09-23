Uzo Aduba didn’t think she’d find love until she met her husband

Uzo Aduba has been happily married to filmmaker Robert Sweeting since 2020, although, at one point, she didn’t think she’d ever find love.

Aduba, 43, told People magazine she was ready to give up after dating in New York City in her 30s resembled “Sex and the City” at times.

“I was so sure that it just wasn’t going to happen because it was hard out there on these streets,” the mom of 10-month-old daughter Adaiba, said. “I had just accepted that that was my story, that I had waited too long or didn’t give it enough attention because I was career-focused or all these other me-me things.”

Then, the award-winning actress met Sweeting at a rooftop bar in Midtown Manhattan.

“He made me feel safe,” she continued. “I felt safe to be all of myself around him — not the best of myself, all of myself, my frailties, my vulnerabilities, my weak, ugly parts. I felt safe enough to show him that. And when he saw it, he still loved me. I never, and still never, doubted that he loved me.”

The pair married in September 2020 during an intimate backyard ceremony at Aduba’s sister’s house. They chose an intimate gathering for their nuptials so that her mother, who died later that year, could see them wed following her pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

“I was really sad initially of the wedding being what it was going to be,” Aduba noted. “But the minute we started in my sister’s backyard, it was perfect. It was more than enough.”

Looking back on it now, Aduba said she realized, “Things do happen in their own time as they’re meant to.”

Aduba and Sweeting welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in December 2023.

“My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life,” she wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram that included two photos of the “In Treatment” star in hospital scrubs cuddling the newborn. “I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God.”

Stepping out on faith with Sweeting wasn’t her only healing moment along her journey of love. Aduba also told the People about a time when she texted all of her former flames, with the exception of one, to tell them “they’d hurt me and I hadn’t deserved it.”

“Every woman should do it,” she said, adding, “We let them get away with murder. I had allowed myself to be walked over and mistreated to some degree. I deserve more respect and it’s OK to insist on it and highlight when it has been not received.”

The actress gets into her dating history and much more in her upcoming memoir, “The Road Is Good: How a Mother’s Strength Became a Daughter’s Purpose,” out Tuesday by Viking.