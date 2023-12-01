Uzo Aduba announces the birth of her first child

Sharing first glimpses of motherhood, Aduba praised the support of fellow mothers while pregnant.

Loading the player...

Congratulations are in order for Uzo Aduba; she has officially joined the mom club.

On Thursday, the actress announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Robert Sweeting, welcomed a baby girl named Adaiba Lee Nonyem — and raved about her first moments of motherhood.

Uzo Aduba of “Mrs. America” attends the FX Networks’ Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on Jan. 9, 2020, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life,” she wrote in the caption of the post that included two photos of the “Orange Is The New Black” alum in hospital scrubs cuddling her newborn daughter. “I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God.”

She continued, “I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours. We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem.”

The new mom also shared the meaning of her daughter’s name: “Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mothers’ names who came before you.”

She concluded her post by gushing about becoming a mom and joining the motherhood club. She said, “I’m a Mommy, you guys. Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it 🙂 #grateful.”

Fans and friends alike piled on support and well wishes in the comments: Fellow actress, mom, and former “OITNB” castmate Danielle Brooks commented, “My God. This is so beautiful, congratulations on the expansion of your beautiful family Uzo.” Actress Lupita Nyong’o said, “Amen AMEN! I am so happy for you.” Supermodel and mother of two Naomi Campbell said, “Congratulations [Uzo] and your beautiful bundle of joy.”

Other well-wishers included Yvonne Orji, Niecy Nash, Octavia Spencer, Quinta Brunson, and many more Hollywood A-listers and fellow moms.

Since announcing her pregnancy in June via a reveal of her baby bump on the Tony Awards red carpet, Aduba has kept most of her pregnancy journey quiet save for a few moments she’s shared with the public. In August, she shared scenes from a baby shower; a month later, she shared her “Bey-bee’s first concert” when she attended Beyoncé’s Los Angeles “Renaissance” tour stop.

In October, Aduba posed for the cover of The Bare Magazine and gave insight into her pregnancy. She told the publication how becoming pregnant forced her to prioritize her health.

“I had put my health in the backseat for quite a few years,” she said. “This pregnancy really had me reprioritizing it #1 to support the pregnancy, #2 because I want to see as many days as I can be blessed with of my child’s life.”

She also told the publication how she has found support from other mothers, including her own sister who was pregnant at the same time.

“What I’ve learned when you’re pregnant is to find your mother tribe. They are out there,” she said. “I’ve never met more incredible, loving, and supportive women than mothers. I’m now joining the tribe, and it’s been incredible to watch how much love is extended to you when you’re going through this season of life through those women who have been through it.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.