Remembering Michael Clark Duncan: Early life, career, and legacy

Michael Clarke Duncan is best known for his portrayal of John Coffey in “The Green Mile.” Standing tall at 6’5”, Duncan’s life and legacy were much bigger than his role in the 1999 supernatural thriller. Although his life and career were ultimately cut short due to his death in 2012, Duncan managed to make appearances in over 40 movies. His remarkable contributions to TV and film, as well as his kind and gentle demeanor, have been remembered by his friends, castmates and fans alike.

Michael Clarke Duncan was born on December 10, 1957, in Chicago. His father left when he was 6 years old, so he was raised on the South Side by his mother, a house cleaner, and his older sister. As a child, Duncan wanted to play football, however, his mother didn’t allow it, out of fear he’d hurt himself. Duncan decided to focus on his studies and staying out of trouble, although he did unsuccessfully try out for the Chicago Bears as a young man. He’d always thought of becoming an actor, but that dream and his education at Alcorn State University were put on hold when his mother became ill and he had to work to support the family.

Duncan supported himself and his family by working as a ditch digger and eventually as a bouncer at nightclubs. He also worked as a personal bodyguard for celebrities including Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Notorious B.I.G. When Notorious B.I.G was killed in 1997, Duncan quit being a bodyguard and turned his attention to his long-held ambition of being an actor.

His career including “The Green Mile” and beyond

At first, Duncan secured a string of minor roles in movies including “Bulworth” and “A Night at the Roxbury,” usually playing a bouncer. His star rose considerably when he was cast as Bear in the action film “Armageddon.” Duncan made a name for himself and a new friend, his castmate Bruce Willis. Duncan made such an impression on Willis that he recommended him for the role of John Coffey in the screen adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Green Mile.”

Duncan shined as the gentle inmate charged with the murder of two young white girls in the Great Depression-era South. His performance earned him Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor.

Duncan followed up on his success in “The Green Mile” with roles in “Planet of the Apes,” “The Scorpion King” and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” He also lent his voice to films like “Green Lantern.” His final film before his death, “The Challenger,” was released posthumously in 2015.

Michael Clark Duncan’s legacy

Duncan passed away on September 3, 2012, at the age of 54 from complications from a heart attack he suffered a few months prior. Tributes began pouring in after the news of his death was announced. His “Green Mile” co-star, Tom Hanks, said, “He was the treasure we all discovered on the set of ‘The Green Mile’. He was magic. He was a big love of man and his passing leaves us stunned.”

Duncan supported several charities and philanthropic initiatives throughout his life. One of them was the Sue Duncan Children’s Center (no relation). The actor credits the center for keeping him on a healthy path while he was a young man growing up in Chicago.

Although Duncan never spoke on record of having any children, a woman named Marquea Ambrose came out days after his death claiming to be his secret daughter, a claim that was never confirmed. Duncan denied paternity, and his estate – reportedly worth several million – was handled largely by his former fiancée, Omarosa Manigault Stallworth, despite some conflict with Duncan’s family over control of the estate.

