Justin Simien, the director of ‘Dear White People’ and ‘Bad Hair,’ is next up on ‘Masters of the Game’

Justin Simien is an amazing, unapologetically Black filmmaker and the guest on the latest episode of “Masters of the Game.” Simien came to prominence with the 2014 film “Dear White People,” a hilarious and politically challenging piece about Black life at a predominantly white university. I saw “Dear White People” on its opening weekend in a theater full of Black people, and it was perfect. We laughed, we yelled at the screen and we grappled with a film that dealt with colorism, classism and the politics of being gay on a campus full of straight people.

The film dives deep into the nuances and complexities of being Black and politically active on campus. Its lead character, Sam White, played by the sublime Tessa Thompson, is a young sister with an amazingly powerful spirit who hosts a campus radio show where she’s constantly reading white people for filth, hence the title “Dear White People.” Many of her essays begin with that call to arms. She is one of the leaders of the students who challenge white supremacy. Also, she is, quietly, dating a white man. She’s totally in charge of the relationship, but still, it’s a curveball for many in the audience. Can they accept a Black political leader with a secret white boyfriend? This dichotomy is funny, challenging and real.

“Dear White People” went on to become an unforgettable Netflix TV show with Simien as director, writer and executive producer. Simien also wrote and directed “Bad Hair,” an amazing mashup of comedy, horror and workplace politics. At its core, there’s an enchanted weave that turns wearers into crazy people. Again, Simien found a way to talk about Blackness in a way that’s entertaining and intelligent.

Simien is one of the great auteurs of the modern era, a filmmaker who is thought-provoking, comedic, honest and deep. He’s also a friend, so this conversation was fun. Don’t miss Justin Simien on “Masters of the Game” at 8 p.m. ET Friday and 1 p.m. ET Saturday on TheGrio Cable Network.

