Chris Brown domestic violence documentary in the works by same network behind ‘Quiet on Set’

Chris Brown and his lengthy history of legal troubles and alleged abuse will be the subject of an upcoming documentary by the ID Network, the same Network that took on Nickelodeon’s dark past in the docuseries “Quiet on Set.”

“Chris Brown: A History of Violence,” premiering Oct. 27 on ID at 9 p.m. ET, will kick off ID’s third annual “No Excuse for Abuse” campaign, which falls during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The doc will delve into the legal issues the “Forever” singer, 35, has faced, which include high-profile instances of domestic violence and assault charges and sexual assault allegations.

According to the documentary’s logline, per Variety, “Chris Brown: A History of Violence” will delve into Brown’s history of abuse, including his troubled childhood growing up in Virginia. The film will also explore the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse and ultimately pose the question: “How does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status?”

The documentary will feature expert cultural commentary, as well as “thoughtful reflections” on each survivor’s experience and story in the aftermath.

Brown’s trouble in the public eye began in 2009 when a physical altercation with his then-girlfriend Rihanna landed her in the hospital with severe facial injuries. At the time, Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault and accepted a plea deal. Since then, Brown has continued to rack up charges and garner headlines for problematic behavior, including a woman alleging sexual assault in 2018 (that lawsuit settled out of court). As recent as June, Brown made headlines after he was sued for an alleged fight that took place backstage at one of his concerts between him and men who were reportedly there for a meet and greet.

The trailer for the new ID documentary reveals a new accuser, whose identity is hidden, who is coming forward with more allegations against Brown.

“I have not spoken about this matter publicly, but that’s the only way he can be stopped,” the accuser says in the trailer.

Immediately following the premiere of the documentary “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin will host a conversation about intimate partner violence.

“Throughout my career, I have always prioritized being a fierce defender of women and children,” Hostin said in a statement according to Variety. “Domestic violence is a very close, personal issue to me as I reflect on my past as a prosecutor of these types of cases, and in my role as a mother and public figure whose actions inform and help shape the next generation. This issue is a prevalent epidemic which knows no socio-economic boundaries, so I am dedicated to expanding and continuing this crucial conversation. The more we know, the better we can help advocate for change as a society.”