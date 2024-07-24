Chris Brown accused of ‘brutal, violent’ assault by 4 concertgoers in new lawsuit

Four men who attended a Chris Brown concert in Fort Worth, Texas, are suing the singer and several members of his entourage for $50 million after an alleged assault.

The men accuse the 35-year-old singer of “brutal, violent assault” with the incident reportedly taking place after Brown’s show on Friday, July 19, at Dickies Arena, according to People. Brown’s “11:11 Tour” promoter Live Nation is also named in the lawsuit, which was filed on Sunday, July 21, the outlet reported.

In the lawsuit, concertgoers Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Damarcus Powell claim that Brown, Markies Deandre Conway (Yella Beezy), Hood Boss (Omololu Omari Akinlolu) and Sinko Ceej “brutally and severely beat” them backstage in an “unprovoked attack.”

The men were allegedly invited backstage to the VIP area, where they claim they waited for 30 minutes for Brown to arrive. The four concertgoers were preparing to leave after getting “tired” of waiting when one of Brown’s associates reminded him that he and one of the plaintiffs, Bush, allegedly “were beefing.” Brown allegedly replied, “Oh yeah, we were…I don’t forget s—” before telling his crew to “f—” Bush up,” according to the lawsuit, per People.

Chris Brown attends a Maxim Hot 100 Event celebrating Teyana Taylor, hosted by MADE special, at The Highlight Room on July 13, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) –

The men claim they tried to leave but were followed by “seven to 10” of Brown’s entourage before allegedly being attacked. Parker, Lewis, Bush, and Powell all needed medical treatment, according to the lawsuit, with Parker allegedly receiving “head injuries.” Parker was reportedly hospitalized and “will need to undergo extensive medical treatment,” People reported.

The filing also claims that Live Nation “shamelessly profits and promotes Brown’s ‘The 11:11 Tour’ and brought Brown to Texas for financial gain” despite his alleged history of “bad conduct and violent conduct,” per People.

“The violence included Brown and his entourage surrounding the Plaintiffs, throwing chairs at them, and repeatedly kicking, stomping, and beating them,” the complaint reads. “The unprovoked violence included multiple strikes to the Plaintiffs’ heads and chests, and ultimately involved stomping them while they were down. The brutal, violent assault participated in and directed by Brown, severely injured all Plaintiffs.”

Tony Buzbee, attorney for the plaintiffs, released a statement, saying “This is Texas. The people here don’t care how important or famous you think you are, you have an obligation to follow the laws and conduct yourself in an appropriate way.”

“Unprovoked violence can’t and won’t be tolerated,” he added. “We intend to seek all damages that the law allows against Brown and his cohorts, to include punitive damages.”

Reps for Brown, Live Nation, Conway, Akinlolu and Ceej did not immediately respond to requests for comment.