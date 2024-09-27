Cardi B admits she regrets her ex from Paris

Cardi B is having one interesting week.

The rapper has been jet-setting in style across Paris for Paris Fashion Week. She garnered headlines for looks worn to the Rabanne show and Balmain’s. In a dispatch uploaded to Instagram, the “WAP” rapper poses in an industrial kitchen in a black Mugler dress with an exaggerated suit silhouette and a plunging neckline.

“Come to find out,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

However, her stylish romp around the French capital was interrupted by some drama back home.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, during an Instagram Live Cardi B was hosting in which she was airing her grievances against her estranged ex, Offset, he accused her of infidelity while she was pregnant with her third child.

“U f–ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!,” he commented, per E! on the livestream.

Soon after Offset left the comment, Cardi commented on X, “AND DID !!!!!!,” which caused many to speculate she was seemingly confirming the Migos rapper’s accusation.

On X, she added that “A hurt Nikka will do the unthinkable.”

During her Instagram Live, the “Drip” performer acknowledged she was grateful their relationship brought her three children, but she ultimately “regrets” her ex.

“But f— you, I regret you,” Cardi said. “I’m too good for you. I’ve always been too good for you.”

She added, “Since you wanna f—ing threaten me, talking about you wanna take my s—, you wanna take my s— because I’m moving on? Move on. Move on. Why can’t you move on?”

Cardi, who filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in July, may have implied that the couple’s legal drama is heating up.

“It’s no fun when Mama’s got the gun, right?” she asked. “Now we’re going to court war, right?”

The two, who share a daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, a son, Wave Set Cephus, and a baby girl born in September 2024, were first romantically linked in February 2017 when they attended Super Bowl LI together. By October of that year, Offset proposed to Cardi during Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. However, it was revealed that the two had already secretly wed on Sept. 20, 2017.

Three years later, in September 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce. They managed to repair things somewhat before they dissolved once more. After she filed for divorce in July 2024, Cardi announced on Instagram that she was expecting their child.

Since the social media spat between them has died down, Cardi B has returned to posting footage from Paris Fashion Week. In one video the rapper gleefully raps the lyrics to her song, “Outside.”

“Yo, when I tell you these niggas ain’t shit, please believe me,” she rapped.

“They gon’ f— on anything, these niggas way too easy, good for nothing, low-down, dirty dog, I’m convinced. Next time you see your momma, tell her how she raised a bitch, I’m going outside,” she added before throwing up two gloved middle fingers with her signature tongue-out smile.