Breast cancer deaths continue to fall as new cases rise among young women

The American Cancer Society reports an increase in breast cancer cases among women under the age of 50 and more new stats.

Kay Wicker
Oct 2, 2024
Breast cancer awareness month, October, breast cancer rising in younger women, Breast cancer stats, Breast cancer in Black women, theGrio.com
(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

Breast cancer deaths are continuing to decrease among American women. Many gains have led to it being one of the more survivable types of cancer if caught early enough.

However, the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month has kicked off with an urgent report. According to a new report published by the American Cancer Society on Tuesday, even with those crucial inroads, news cases are increasing among women at younger ages.

Speaking to CNN, Karen Knudsen, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said,“If we look at the last decade or so, we’ve seen breast cancer incidence rise at about a 1% year-over-year increase, and the steepness of that increase does not affect all women in this case equally.”

She continued, “There is a slightly higher increase in the rate of breast cancer diagnosis for women who are under age 50 versus those that are above age 50. These are things that we are watching to try to understand.”

The new report found that breast cancer mortality has decreased by 44% since the late 1980s. Meanwhile, rates of breast cancer have increased by 1% every year since 2012. In younger women under 50, these rates have increased by about 1.4% every year since 2021.

“It’s not just one racial or ethnic group affected; we are seeing it across the board, so it’s hard to link it to ancestral or genetic factors alone,” Dr. Sonya Reid, a breast medical oncologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center who was not involved with the report, told NBC News.

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

How Black actors are shaping Hollywood’s breast cancer conversation

Lifestyle

Study shows Gen X and millennials at higher cancer risk

Health

A double mastectomy might not increase the survival rate of breast cancer

Lifestyle

CNN anchor Sara Sidner to undergo double mastectomy amid breast cancer battle

Health

Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam’s Lisa Velez reveals she hid having breast cancer at 21

News

Amazon pulls Kim Porter memoir about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs that her children say is fake

Lifestyle

Cardi B got another round of butt injections removed, and she’s not the only one

Entertainment

Watch your favorite horror classics with ‘HalloQueen’ Janelle Monáe, host of AMC’s ‘FearFest’

Reid explained that the rise in younger cases is hard to pinpoint. She theorizes it could be due to more than one factor, including lifestyle, diet, and environmental factors. What further concerns her and other experts is that the common practice is to start screening women when they are in their 40s. 

Women who maintain regular screenings and practice breast self-awareness, becoming familiar with how their breasts look and feel on a regular basis, have much stronger odds of early detection and ultimately catching cancerous growths soon enough to survive. Depending on the risk level, including if anyone in your immediate family may have had breast cancer (a mother, sister, maternal aunt, or grandmother), screening earlier may be advised. 

As experts and physicians emphasize the increase in new cases and the downward trend of fatal cases are not being felt equally, Black women remain the most likely to die by any form of cancer.

Black women are 5% less likely to get breast cancer than their white counterparts but are roughly 40% more likely to die from the disease. The American Cancer Society researchers highlighted how this contrast is seen in even the most treatable types of breast cancer. 

Now more than ever, women, especially Black women, are advised to get and stay active, know their family history, and reduce risk factors. Mitigating risk through diet and exercise remains tantamount. 

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

A Black mother’s ‘preventable’ death following a complication becomes first linked to abortion ban

A Black mother’s ‘preventable’ death following a complication becomes first linked to abortion ban

By TheGrio

10 years after the loss of my husband brings a mix of remembrance, reflection — and hope

10 years after the loss of my husband brings a mix of remembrance, reflection — and hope

By TheGrio

FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here’s what to know about the report

FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here’s what to know about the report

By TheGrio

Could AI help detect a condition disproportionately impacting Black people?

Could AI help detect a condition disproportionately impacting Black people?

By TheGrio

Inside The Rare But Deadly Form Of Cancer That Allegedly Killed Queen Elizabeth At 96

Inside The Rare But Deadly Form Of Cancer That Allegedly Killed Queen Elizabeth At 96

By TheMix.net

‘America’s Got Talent’ Cheerleader Emily Gold Dies at 17

‘America’s Got Talent’ Cheerleader Emily Gold Dies at 17

By TheMix.net

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

By Maxim

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Drake Hogestyn Dies One Day Before His 71st Birthday After Pancreatic Cancer Battle

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Drake Hogestyn Dies One Day Before His 71st Birthday After Pancreatic Cancer Battle

By TheMix.net

Kate Middleton Goes Back To Work For The First Time Since Finishing Cancer Treatments

Kate Middleton Goes Back To Work For The First Time Since Finishing Cancer Treatments

By TheMix.net