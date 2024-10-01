Watch your favorite horror classics with ‘HalloQueen’ Janelle Monáe, host of AMC’s ‘FearFest’

Halloween may still be 30 days away, but Janelle Monáe may have just won. The singer and actress isn’t just hosting AMC’s annual “FearFest,” she has been officially crowned its “HalloQueen.”

In a trailer for the annual horror movie lineup released on Monday, Monáe, returning to her signature tuxedo style, introduces this year’s cue of horror classics.

“Behind this door is a month-long bash of your favorite fears: FearFest,” the “Antebellum” actress begins in the trailer before introducing various upcoming titles, including “Halloween,” “Child’s Play,” “Carrie,” “The Shining” and more totaling over 700 hours worth of content.

Monáe will be featured throughout the monthlong event “sharing her love of the genre, favorite thrillers, and showcasing her horror score knowledge and musical prowess,” according to a release by AMC.

On AMC+, viewers can also stream a selection of films curated by Monáe dubbed “Janelle Monae’s ‘FearFest’ Faves,” including “An American Werewolf in London,” “Candyman” (1992), “The Fly,” “Killer Klowns From Outer Space,” “Puppet Master,” “Jeepers Creepers,” and more. The award-winning artist and performer has promised viewers are in for a ride.

“Gather your friends and get ready, because this ride is about to get terrifying,” she said in the release.

Recommended Stories

She added that her passion for the spooky season is “entrenched” in who she is, from growing up watching horror movies with her cousins until her nose would bleed from smiling to slaying Halloween after Halloween with showstopping costumes.

Monáe told People magazine the hosting gig felt like an “organic fit. Especially if you know me and you know my love for Halloween and horror.”

Growing up, one of her favorite characters to embody was Chucky from “Child’s Play.”

“I would walk around school in [the mask], and then I would go home and sleep in it,” she recalled in People. “And then somebody stole it, and I don’t know what happened after that. I never got it back again.”

In more recent years, she has celebrated Halloween as Diva Plavalaguna from “The Fifth Element,” the Grinch, the decapitated bride Annie Bellum, Jekyll and Hyde, The Mask, Willy Wonka, and even Chucky.

“Halloween, and transforming into characters, it brings me joy,” she said, noting that discussing the holiday lowers her cortisol levels.

She added, “The rest of the world is finally realizing and giving themselves permission to be silly, to be gory, to be frightful, to be angelic — whatever that is, you’re giving yourself permission to experiment.”

AMC’s “FearFest” is running now through Oct. 31. A full schedule of this year’s lineup is available at amc.com.