Mother of 8-year-old who drove herself to Target opens up about the aftermath: ‘I could not sleep’

When 8-year-old Zoe Wilson of Bedford, Ohio, woke up on the morning of Sept. 15 and decided to hop in her mother’s Nissan Rogue with the family dog and head to Target, she didn’t necessarily bargain for internet fame.

Since the incident went viral, her mother, Tangie, has finally spoken out about the events that amused authorities and many on the internet.

“I still haven’t had time to process it mentally,” Tangie said in an interview with the New York Times.

She explained that navigating the unexpected attention and fame, along with the scrutiny it brought, has been challenging. Comments from others online have ranged from celebratory, with many lauding Zoe as a hero, to concern for child safety around cars and judgment. Then there are the seasoned veteran parents who have weighed in, offering sympathetic points of view and even commiserating about their children’s stunts.

“It was very stressful, very exhausting — mentally, physically, emotionally,” she said.

“I could not sleep because it all started with [Zoe] leaving the house when I was asleep. It was like someone snatched the rug from under my feet,” she continued. “And it was just all these questions — everybody wanted to know who this little girl was and how did she do it.”

Tangie wasn’t quite sure how her daughter managed to pull off driving the vehicle off the driveway, making the 10-mile journey to the chain store and only hitting a single green mailbox on the way. She was shocked when Zoe’s older sister alerted her that Zoe, their dog and their car were missing.

“She never has done any of this before, so it still was not registering that she left with the dog,” Tangie said, adding that apart from the occasional go-kart or ride on her grandpa’s lap in the driver seat as a baby, the 8-year-old had no previous driving experience.

Her Nissan Rogue had been backed in the driveway, potentially making it easier to drive off, People magazine reported. After Tangie alerted the authorities, they found footage of Zoe driving off on a neighbor’s Ring door cam. Not too long after, police located Zoe unharmed in Target. Earlier reports noted Zoe had been found sipping a frappuccino, but Tangie has other theories.

“I think the officers did it to make the story look cute because they thought it was a joke,” she told the New York Times. “They remained professional, but they were smirking and laughing. I think it was mind-blowing to everybody.”

The family has found a way to turn it into a teachable moment in the days since.

Tangie said when Zoe finds learning or trying something new intimidating, she reminds her, “Did you know how to drive a car before you drove the car the other day?’”

When Zoe recalls that she didn’t, Tangie adds, “OK, so just like that with multiplication, you don’t know how to do it, but you’re going to learn.”