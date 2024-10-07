From the HBCU cafeteria to the NFL, Chiefs player Bryan Cook’s wife shares their love story

Before becoming husband and wife, parents and a two-time Super Bowl champion, Bryan Cook and Jayla Thornton-Cook were two student-athletes who met their first year at Howard University. In a recent interview with People magazine, Jayla, who played on the HBCU’s women’s basketball team, recalls becoming friends with Bryan during summer classes.

“It’s funny — back then, we used to fight every day. We were best friends but argued constantly. I’d think, ‘This man always has something to say — whether it’s a slick comment or a joke,’” she said, explaining how they often bonded over food in the campus cafeteria and Chipotle. “That’s the best way for student-athletes to bond — eating together in the cafeteria.”

While the two grew closer, their athletic journeys forced them apart when Jayla transferred to Syracuse for basketball while Bryan continued his football career at Howard. Four years later, Bryan made the move to the University of Cincinnati to join the football team and began his training in Virginia. At the same time, Jayla went back to D.C. to utilize her sixth year of eligibility, playing for George Washington University following her graduation from Syracuse. Finally, back in proximity, the two took the opportunity to rekindle their relationship.

“As we got older, I realized what I was truly looking for in a partner. When I started catching feelings for Bryan, it was amusing to me. I thought, ‘Oh, it’s Bryan — how funny is that?’ But it all made sense as my feelings deepened,” she added. “But as we matured, everything changed. A big part of it was seeing each other grow. We were both focused on our individual goals, and it was inspiring to watch him chase his dreams while I worked to accomplish mine.”

Through the years, the duo has served as each other’s support system. While Bryan entered his rookie year with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jayla was playing basketball and pursuing her graduate degree from George Washington University. Though she watched his games from her dorm during the last year of her program, she recalls missing class and practice to see Bryan win his first Super Bowl.

“Watching him reach that highest level was incredibly fulfilling for me, especially since he’s not just my partner; he’s always been my best friend,” she said, remembering “the joy on his face” when the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I try to be there for him mentally and emotionally, which has been crucial, especially understanding the physical demands of the NFL,” she added. “The biggest challenge I remember from his rookie year was navigating the emotional, mental and spiritual aspects of such a fast transition. It’s your dream, but when it happens so quickly, nobody gives you a playbook on how to handle it, especially in the NFL.”

Today, Jayla and Bryan are married and parents to their baby girl, Jaycee, whom they welcomed in August. Whether it be home games or away games, Jayla continues to support her husband throughout the football season, explaining her desire to see him “accomplish everything that he has set for himself” in football and beyond.

Though balancing life with a newborn and the rigorous football schedule has been an adjustment, the family’s mantra is “grace,” which Jayla says has helped them both navigate the transitions.

“It’s been a challenging yet rewarding journey, and that focus on grace has made a significant difference for us,” she said. “This is definitely a new chapter for us, but seeing how we’re starting to get a grip on it and being able to appreciate where we are in life is my main goal.”