Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles latest civil lawsuit brought by woman claiming sexual assault

The unidentified woman alleged Watson — who had previously settled nearly two dozen similar civil lawsuits — had sexually assaulted her in 2020 while on a dinner date in her apartment. She was seeking damages in excess of $1 million.

Associated Press
Oct 8, 2024
Deshaun Watson, sexual assault lawsuit, theGrio.com
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass under pressure from Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has resolved the latest civil lawsuit filed against him by a woman claiming sexual assault and battery.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, said in a text message to The Associated Press on Monday night that his client’s claim against Watson has been settled confidentially.

Buzbee had threatened to have his client speak to the NFL, which had opened an investigation against Watson. It’s not yet known if Watson will face any further discipline from the league.

A league spokesman declined comment in an email to AP.

The QB was suspended for the first 11 games in 2022 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions.

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Mother of 8-year-old who drove herself to Target opens up about the aftermath: ‘I could not sleep’

Sports

From the HBCU cafeteria to the NFL, Chiefs player Bryan Cook’s wife shares their love story

Women

Serena Williams, Tina Knowles and Taraji P. Henson are among Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year

Lifestyle

Black art and literature are celebrated in this year’s MacArthur Foundation Genius Grants

Lifestyle

Naomi Campbell’s charity falsely claimed to be a UNICEF partner, UN claims

Lifestyle

Watch: How to deal with challenging family members | Life Hacks

Lifestyle

Acclaimed artist Richard Mayhew dead at 100

Lifestyle

Raven-Symoné announces the death of her father, Christopher Pearman

Watson was also fined $5 million and had to undergo mandatory evaluation before he was reinstated by the league.

The new lawsuit was filed on Sept. 9 in Harris County, Texas. The unidentified woman alleged Watson had sexually assaulted her in 2020 while on a dinner date in her apartment. She was seeking damages in excess of $1 million.

Watson, who in his third season with Cleveland after being acquired in a controversial trade from Houston, had strongly denied the allegations.

The 29-year-old has previously settled nearly two dozen civil lawsuits.

Watson’s career with Cleveland has not gone like he or the team had hoped after the Browns signed him to a $230 million contract. He made just six starts last season before fracturing a bone in his right shoulder during a game and undergoing surgery.

He’s struggled in the Browns’ new offense this season to the point that coach Kevin Stefanski was asked after a loss on Sunday against Washington if he will bench Watson, who has yet to throw for 200 yards in a game this season.

Stefanski said he’s sticking with the QB and reiterated that during a Zoom call on Monday.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Deshaun Watson’s Browns look to get on track against Jayden Daniels and the surging Commanders

Deshaun Watson’s Browns look to get on track against Jayden Daniels and the surging Commanders

By TheGrio

Woman alleges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs raped her on video in latest lawsuit

Woman alleges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs raped her on video in latest lawsuit

By TheGrio

Chris Brown domestic violence documentary in the works by same network behind ‘Quiet on Set’

Chris Brown domestic violence documentary in the works by same network behind ‘Quiet on Set’

By TheGrio

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs impregnated woman after sexual assault, new lawsuit claims

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs impregnated woman after sexual assault, new lawsuit claims

By TheGrio

Chris Brown Domestic Violence Documentary Heading to ‘Quiet on Set’ Network as New Accuser Comes Forward

Chris Brown Domestic Violence Documentary Heading to ‘Quiet on Set’ Network as New Accuser Comes Forward

By Popviewers

Kim Kardashian Threatens Legal Action After Twitter User Accuses Her of Being Involved In The Diddy Case

Kim Kardashian Threatens Legal Action After Twitter User Accuses Her of Being Involved In The Diddy Case

By Bounding Into Comics

Jussie Smollett Stands by His Story and Hopes to Tell a New One: “Truth Will Come to Light”

Jussie Smollett Stands by His Story and Hopes to Tell a New One: “Truth Will Come to Light”

By Popviewers

Mariah Carey Sued for Defamation By Her Brother

Mariah Carey Sued for Defamation By Her Brother

By TheMix.net

50 Cent Teams Up with Netflix for Explosive Documentary on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Abuse Allegations

50 Cent Teams Up with Netflix for Explosive Documentary on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Abuse Allegations

By Popviewers