Allen Media Group’s ‘TheGrio’ presents an exclusive interview with President Joe Biden

A special video interview with President Joe Biden and theGrio's April Ryan will be released in two parts on theGrio.com this Friday and Sunday.

TheGrio
Oct 9, 2024
Joe Biden
Getty Images

The Allen Media Group (AMG) digital media platform, TheGrio (www.thegrio.com), is excited to announce an exclusive interview with President Joe Biden, conducted by April Ryan, White House Correspondent and Washington Bureau Chief for TheGrio.

On October 8, 2024, April Ryan traveled to Milwaukee to meet President Biden for an in-depth conversation at the Department of Public Works. The interview covered a range of critical topics, including the President’s upcoming trip to Angola, his reflections on his contributions to the Black agenda, and the importance of having Vice President Kamala Harris as a governing partner. Additionally, President Biden discussed his administration’s ongoing effort to complete the removal of lead pipes across the country, a key initiative that aligns with his commitment to the Black agenda.

DETROIT, MI – JULY 24: Democratic presidential candidate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is interviewed by moderator and White House correspondent April Ryan at a Presidential Candidates Forum at the NAACP 110th National Convention on July 24, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The theme of this years Convention is, When We Fight, We Win. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

In addition to the interview, special coverage of the conversation will be available on TheGrio.com.

“We hope that viewers will watch the President Biden interview on TheGrio.com and gain valuable insight into what’s at stake in the upcoming presidential election,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group.

More information about TheGrio and the interview can be found on TheGrio.com’s Politics section.

