Watch: White House on importance of President Biden’s trip to Angola

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tells theGrio that the president's visit fulfills his "commitment" to the African continent.

April Ryan
Oct 1, 2024

President Joe Biden is headed to Angola on Oct. 13. The trip will mark history as the 46th President of the United States will be the first American commander in chief to visit the oil-rich country. 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told theGrio during Monday’s press briefing that Biden is keeping his “commitment” to visit the continent of Africa. The travel will also celebrate “the evolution of the U.S.- Angola relationship,” she noted.

President Biden will meet with Angolan President Joao Lourenco as the Central African nation faces challenges, including the climate crisis. 

White House officials acknowledge they are still developing the trip’s schedule; however, while in Angola, the president is expected to engage in bilateral and multilateral meetings to discuss increased collaboration on shared priorities that include global infrastructure and investment. 

Jean-Pierre also said Africa’s first transcontinental open-access rail network, which will “ultimately connect the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian Ocean,” will be a priority.

“Those types of collaborative partnerships can solve challenges that both countries have,” said the Biden spokesperson.

Jean-Pierre would not acknowledge whether part of the rail network’s purpose is to alleviate issues around the supply chain for grain exports from Ukraine to African nations. Blockage in the Black Sea, which has raised concerns about hunger in Africa, has been caused by Russia’s war in the eastern European country.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told President Biden at an earlier stage of the Russian-Ukrainian war that he was concerned about the deadlock at the Black Sea ports, which were used to transport vital agricultural goods out of Ukraine — a vital economic engine for the country — and to African countries in need.  

More Stories

Lifestyle

Beyoncé flaunts her ‘Levii’s Jeans’ in new campaign

Lifestyle

Marlon Wayans condemns Boosie Badazz’s remarks about his queer daughter while ‘holding space’ for him and his family

Lifestyle

‘I love you but I hate you.’ What to do when you can’t stand your long-term partner

Lifestyle

Cardi B admits she regrets her ex from Paris

Health

How a doctor at Johns Hopkins has been using diabetes medication to treat alopecia

Lifestyle

Taraji P. Henson reveals what inspires her advocacy

Health

‘Choosing Motherhood,’ episode 7: Eboni K. Williams pushes back on negative perceptions of single motherhood

Lifestyle

T.I., Tiny, and OMG Girlz win $71 million following lawsuit against toy manufacturer

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Watch: Black immigrant advocate has a message for Harris-Walz campaign

Watch: Black immigrant advocate has a message for Harris-Walz campaign

By TheGrio

Watch: White House reacts to execution of Marcellus Williams

Watch: White House reacts to execution of Marcellus Williams

By TheGrio

CNN’s Ashley Allison talks new venture and the need to protect Kamala Harris

CNN’s Ashley Allison talks new venture and the need to protect Kamala Harris

By TheGrio

Conspiracy about Haitians sparks criminal complaint against Trump and Vance, racist post from Republican

Conspiracy about Haitians sparks criminal complaint against Trump and Vance, racist post from Republican

By TheGrio

Personal Documents Uncovered In Donald Trump’s Lincoln Limousine That Is For Sale

Personal Documents Uncovered In Donald Trump’s Lincoln Limousine That Is For Sale

By American Cars And Racing

From Falcon to Shield: Anthony Mackie’s Journey in Captain America: Brave New World

From Falcon to Shield: Anthony Mackie’s Journey in Captain America: Brave New World

By MovieMaker Magazine

Queen Latifah Biopic in the Works

Queen Latifah Biopic in the Works

By Popviewers

SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2024 Honorees Include Lupita Nyong’o and Annette Bening

SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2024 Honorees Include Lupita Nyong’o and Annette Bening

By MovieMaker Magazine

Jussie Smollett Stands by His Story and Hopes to Tell a New One: “Truth Will Come to Light”

Jussie Smollett Stands by His Story and Hopes to Tell a New One: “Truth Will Come to Light”

By Popviewers