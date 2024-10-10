Audra McDonald, Billy Porter, Whoopi Goldberg join other stars of stage and screen in livestreamed ‘Broadway Rallies for Kamala’

“Broadway Rallies for Kamala” will be performed in front of a live, invited audience and livestreamed nationally for free on Monday via BroadwayWorld at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Associated Press
Oct 10, 2024
Broadway Rallies for Kamala, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Whoopi Goldberg, theGrio.com
(L-R) Audra McDonald (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions); Billy Porter (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images); Whoopi Goldberg (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Stars of stage and screen — including Anne Hathaway, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth and Audra McDonald — are set for a campaign rally for Kamala Harris in New York City next week that will be livestreamed.

The event will include appearances and performances by Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Wilson Cruz, Arielle Jacobs, Erika Henningsen, Isabelle McCalla, J. Harrison Ghee, Judy Kuhn, Lilli Cooper, Rosie Perez and Shaina Taub. Chasten Buttigieg, the spouse of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, will also be on hand.

The evening event will be paired with a daytime virtual phone bank, “Kamala Dial-A-Thon,” with volunteers hoping to make 1 million phone calls alongside Broadway and Hollywood talent to help get out the vote.

The push is part of an effort by Broadway for Harris, a volunteer coalition of industry professionals and theater enthusiasts hoping to elect Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz as well as down-ballot Democratic candidates this November.

