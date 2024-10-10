LeBron and Savannah James express their gratitude for son Bronny’s recovery

Following their son’s cardiac scare last year, LeBron and Savannah James open up in Netflix’s “Starting 5” series.

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 10, 2024
LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron and Savannah James, LeBron James Bronny, Savannah James Bronny, What happened to Bronny James?, LeBron James Bronny cardiac arrest, LeBron James starting 5, Netflix Starting 5 theGrio.com
Savannah James (L) and NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attend a game between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Understandably, LeBron and Savannah James get emotional thinking about their son Bronny’s health scare. In Netflix’s new docuseries, “Starting 5,” the NBA champion and his wife reflect on the moment their son went into cardiac arrest during a University of Southern California basketball practice.  

“I think at the end of the day, it was just about us supporting each other and just being super grateful for the outcome,” says Savannah in the show’s premiere episode. 

As previously reported by theGrio, the James’ eldest son was hospitalized in July 2023 after the cardiac incident. Though he was ultimately diagnosed with a treatable congenital heart defect which can affect the structure and function of the heart, Bronny’s health scare left an impact on his family. 

“Shout out to the man above,” LeBron added. “And to the whole coaching staff, training staff, members of that program.”

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Take it from Naomi Osaka: ‘Mental health is as important as your physical health’

Lifestyle

LeBron and Savannah James express their gratitude for son Bronny’s recovery

Lifestyle

The 2025 Met Gala theme is Black men’s fashion — with Pharrell, A$AP Rocky and Colman Domingo among the celebrity co-chairs

Lifestyle

Ciara reveals the moment she knew Russell Wilson was ‘the one’

Lifestyle

Allyson Felix launches new women-focused sports management firm

Lifestyle

Mother of 8-year-old who drove herself to Target opens up about the aftermath: ‘I could not sleep’

Sports

From the HBCU cafeteria to the NFL, Chiefs player Bryan Cook’s wife shares their love story

Women

Serena Williams, Tina Knowles and Taraji P. Henson are among Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year

The docuseries subsequently shows the Lakers star and his mother, Gloria James, visiting the USC facility that first treated Bronny. After meeting the university staff who helped his son, James was particularly moved to meet the first responder who gave his son CPR — Erin.

Calling her a “lifesaver,” the NBA champion explained that Erin and the medical staff are “the reason Bronny is alive now and smiling and thriving and doing what any 19-year-old should be doing, and that’s living out their dream.” 

Since then, Bronny has joined his father on the Los Angeles Lakers, making them the first father and son to play on any NBA team together. While he has dreamed of this moment since his son started high school, LeBron admitted that Bronny’s heart condition changed his perspective.

“You’re like, wow, it could have been, you know, so much more worse for our family,” he said, reflecting on the situation. 

Through it all, James explained that his son’s main priority was returning to the court. 

“It’s crazy with kids, when they love something and they want something,” he added. “That’s all that matters to them. As a parent, you’re like, ‘You had a cardiac arrest, like…,’ and in [Bronny’s] mind, he’s like, ‘Can I or can I not play ball again — and if the answer is yes, when can I play ball again?’”

Admiring his son’s dedication to the sport, James says he loves seeing his son fall in love with the same game he loves and, most importantly, seeing “where [Bronny] is as a young man.” 

“It’s pretty cool for the both of us and especially for our family. It’s definitely a moment that I will never forget” LeBron said about his son joining the Lakers, per theGrio. “For a father, it means everything. For someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have that influence on your son, be able to have moments with your son — and the ultimate, to be able to work with your son — that’s one of the greatest things that a father could ever hope for or wish for.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

LeBron James is feeling ‘pure joy’ as he begins Lakers training camp alongside son Bronny

LeBron James is feeling ‘pure joy’ as he begins Lakers training camp alongside son Bronny

By TheGrio

LeBron and son Bronny James make NBA history playing together for the first time in a preseason game for the Lakers

LeBron and son Bronny James make NBA history playing together for the first time in a preseason game for the Lakers

By TheGrio

LeBron teams up with Bronny in Lakers practice

LeBron teams up with Bronny in Lakers practice

By TheGrio

John Amos’ daughter learned the ‘devastating news’ of her father’s death through the media

John Amos’ daughter learned the ‘devastating news’ of her father’s death through the media

By TheGrio

Clint Eastwood’s Son Kyle Performs Touching Tribute To His Dad As He Receives Major Award

Clint Eastwood’s Son Kyle Performs Touching Tribute To His Dad As He Receives Major Award

By TheMix.net

Beyoncé Strips Down for Laundry Day In Reimagining of Iconic Levi’s Ad

Beyoncé Strips Down for Laundry Day In Reimagining of Iconic Levi’s Ad

By Popviewers

Legendary Actor Daniel Day-Lewis Officially Comes Out Of Retirement To Star In Movie Directed By His Son

Legendary Actor Daniel Day-Lewis Officially Comes Out Of Retirement To Star In Movie Directed By His Son

By TheMix.net

Kathie Lee Gifford, 71, Updates Fans After Fracturing Her Pelvis – ‘Healed By The Grace Of God’

Kathie Lee Gifford, 71, Updates Fans After Fracturing Her Pelvis – ‘Healed By The Grace Of God’

By TheMix.net

‘General Hospital’ Stars Genie Francis And Jonathan Jackson Reuniting For Nearly 10 Years

‘General Hospital’ Stars Genie Francis And Jonathan Jackson Reuniting For Nearly 10 Years

By TheMix.net