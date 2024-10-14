Noah Lyles announces engagement to fellow Olympian Junelle Bromfield 

 “I will love you forever,” Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles said to his future wife, Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield.

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 14, 2024
Noah Lyles engaged, who is noah Lyles' fiancée, Noah Lyles Junelle Bromfield, Noah Lyles relationship, Did Noah Lyles propose?, Is noah lyles engaged?, Noah Lyles girlfriend theGrio.com
Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles attend the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Noah Lyles is getting married! 

This weekend, the Team USA track and field athlete proposed to his fellow Olympian and now fiancée, Junelle Bromfield. In a series of Instagram posts, the couple announced the news, sharing a video recap of the proposal. 

“To my future wife, I will love you forever,” Lyles captioned the video

In a glimmering silver dress, Bromfield walked down a path of pink flowers to a heart-shaped floral arrangement and an illuminated sign that read, “Will you marry me?” In a separate video posted on X, Lyles shared the speech he gave before getting down on one knee. 

“I’ve practiced a lot of different things, but I think I’m going to start with this…Love is patient, love is kind. Love does not envy. Love is not boastful. Love is not prideful. It is not self-seeking. It doesn’t get easily angered and keeps no records of wrongs,” he said. “I think about us being together. I think about us being able to fulfill these [values] as life goes on.” 

“I’ve had other times where I thought I needed money. I thought I needed somebody who was gonna join me and…just boost up my ego,” he continued. “But when we got together, I feel that I’ve finally figured out what peace was…and the ability to be vulnerable. […] I feel so much happier knowing that I can do this. [That we] can do life together and have fun along the way.” 

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Noah Lyles announces engagement to fellow Olympian Junelle Bromfield 

Lifestyle

Why ‘unplugged’ weddings are trending and how to pull one off

Lifestyle

13 Halloween costumes we do and do not want to see this year

Lifestyle

What is International Day of the Girl, and why is it more important than ever?

Lifestyle

North West has mixed feelings about growing up in the spotlight

Women

Dear Black women, it’s Black Girl Day Off, so find your rest

Lifestyle

Take it from Naomi Osaka: ‘Mental health is as important as your physical health’

Lifestyle

LeBron and Savannah James express their gratitude for son Bronny’s recovery

The couple, who first met through social media in 2017 and began dating in 2022, recently competed alongside each other in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Supporting each other on and off the track and amid occasional public scrutiny, Lyles and Bromfield have remained outspoken about their love for one another. 

“…I know if I ever doubt myself, he will remind me how amazing I am,” Bromfield captioned a video of her boyfriend praising her in a news interview. 

“We’re both Olympic medalists, we’re both two-time Olympians, we’ve been to multiple world championships together. And even though our journeys are different, we still are fighters and we have a lot of the same qualities,” he told People magazine. “I think that’s what attracts us to each other, to begin with. I feel that we don’t let our accolades really change the view of how we see each other.”

Bromfield’s acceptance and attraction to Lyles’ unwavering honesty and big personality reportedly solidified his hopes of marrying her. 

“Hearing things like that is like, yeah, I’d want a woman like that to raise my kids,” he said on the “Inside Track” podcast. “We’re going to grow old together, and it’s going to be forever, and it’s going to be constant.” 

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

LeBron and Savannah James express their gratitude for son Bronny’s recovery

LeBron and Savannah James express their gratitude for son Bronny’s recovery

By TheGrio

Allen Media Group’s ‘TheGrio’ presents an exclusive interview with President Joe Biden

Allen Media Group’s ‘TheGrio’ presents an exclusive interview with President Joe Biden

By TheGrio

Ciara reveals the moment she knew Russell Wilson was ‘the one’

Ciara reveals the moment she knew Russell Wilson was ‘the one’

By TheGrio

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

By Maxim

She Walked Out Of Her Own Proposal Because Her Boyfriend Popped The Question At Her Law School Graduation And Made Her Big Day All About Himself

She Walked Out Of Her Own Proposal Because Her Boyfriend Popped The Question At Her Law School Graduation And Made Her Big Day All About Himself

By Chip Chick

The Girl He Loves Is Getting Married Tomorrow, So He Wants To Crash Her Wedding And Confess His Love For Her

The Girl He Loves Is Getting Married Tomorrow, So He Wants To Crash Her Wedding And Confess His Love For Her

By Chip Chick

Her Husband Wants To Cancel Their Wedding Since He Thinks It’s A Waste Of Money, But She Never Would Have Agreed To Elope With Him If She Knew He Felt This Way

Her Husband Wants To Cancel Their Wedding Since He Thinks It’s A Waste Of Money, But She Never Would Have Agreed To Elope With Him If She Knew He Felt This Way

By Chip Chick

He Told His Fiancée They Will Not Be Getting Married If She Keeps Insisting On Inviting His Estranged Parents To Their Wedding

He Told His Fiancée They Will Not Be Getting Married If She Keeps Insisting On Inviting His Estranged Parents To Their Wedding

By Chip Chick

He Just Found Out His Wife’s Pregnant With Twins And Had A Sour Reaction Since He’s So Overwhelmed, And She’s Been Upset Ever Since

He Just Found Out His Wife’s Pregnant With Twins And Had A Sour Reaction Since He’s So Overwhelmed, And She’s Been Upset Ever Since

By Chip Chick