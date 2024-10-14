Noah Lyles announces engagement to fellow Olympian Junelle Bromfield 

Noah Lyles is getting married!

This weekend, the Team USA track and field athlete proposed to his fellow Olympian and now fiancée, Junelle Bromfield. In a series of Instagram posts, the couple announced the news, sharing a video recap of the proposal.

“To my future wife, I will love you forever,” Lyles captioned the video.

In a glimmering silver dress, Bromfield walked down a path of pink flowers to a heart-shaped floral arrangement and an illuminated sign that read, “Will you marry me?” In a separate video posted on X, Lyles shared the speech he gave before getting down on one knee.

“I’ve practiced a lot of different things, but I think I’m going to start with this…Love is patient, love is kind. Love does not envy. Love is not boastful. Love is not prideful. It is not self-seeking. It doesn’t get easily angered and keeps no records of wrongs,” he said. “I think about us being together. I think about us being able to fulfill these [values] as life goes on.”

“I’ve had other times where I thought I needed money. I thought I needed somebody who was gonna join me and…just boost up my ego,” he continued. “But when we got together, I feel that I’ve finally figured out what peace was…and the ability to be vulnerable. […] I feel so much happier knowing that I can do this. [That we] can do life together and have fun along the way.”

The couple, who first met through social media in 2017 and began dating in 2022, recently competed alongside each other in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Supporting each other on and off the track and amid occasional public scrutiny, Lyles and Bromfield have remained outspoken about their love for one another.

“…I know if I ever doubt myself, he will remind me how amazing I am,” Bromfield captioned a video of her boyfriend praising her in a news interview.

“We’re both Olympic medalists, we’re both two-time Olympians, we’ve been to multiple world championships together. And even though our journeys are different, we still are fighters and we have a lot of the same qualities,” he told People magazine. “I think that’s what attracts us to each other, to begin with. I feel that we don’t let our accolades really change the view of how we see each other.”

Bromfield’s acceptance and attraction to Lyles’ unwavering honesty and big personality reportedly solidified his hopes of marrying her.

“Hearing things like that is like, yeah, I’d want a woman like that to raise my kids,” he said on the “Inside Track” podcast. “We’re going to grow old together, and it’s going to be forever, and it’s going to be constant.”