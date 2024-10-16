Hip-hop fans mourn Ka, the NYFD captain who was an underground rap legend

Rapper Ka died unexpectedly over the weekend at age 52.

Kay Wicker
Oct 16, 2024
Ka, Kaseem Ryan, Ka dead, Ka death, New York underground rappers, underground rappers, theGrio.com
(Photo credit: Screen capture from the "Cold Facts" music video)

After releasing his final album, “The Thief Next to Jesus,” in August, New York-based rapper Ka has died at the age of 52.

According to a post to his Instagram profile on Monday, Oct. 14, the underground hip-hop legend died unexpectedly on Saturday.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan,” the post began. “Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service — to his city, to his community, and to his music.”

After taking off in the early 2000s, Ka’s career didn’t show many signs of stopping, right up until his latest release. In his lifetime, which spanned 1972 to 2024, he released 11 albums, all while maintaining his underground independent status.

While many knew Ka for the esteem he held in New York’s underground rap scene, many also knew him as a veteran firefighter for the New York Fire Department. For over 20 years, Ka, who had been a first responder on Sept. 11, 2001, rose through the ranks, not just in music but all the way to becoming a captain within the NYFD.

“He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist, including eleven remarkable self-released solo albums,” the post continued. “Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister. We kindly ask the privacy of Ka’s family and loved ones be respected as they grieve this incalculable loss.”

Ka first joined the industry as a founding member of the group Natural Elements in 1993 before establishing the Nightbreed duo with the late rapper Kev, Billboard reported. Eventually, Ka struck out on his own with acclaimed independent releases, including “Grief Pedigree” and “The Night’s Gambit.”

Stylistically, he was known for songs reminiscent of epic poems and albums with multilayered and complex themes, according to Vulture

Ka’s wife, Mimi Valdés, an artist, film producer, and longtime collaborator of Pharrell Williams, paid tribute to her late husband on social media, referring to him as her “king,” “hero,” and “best friend.”

“You will always be my everything because love like ours lasts forever. Rest my beautiful husband, see you on the other side,” she wrote in the caption of a post that included a portrait of the late rapper.

A cause of death was not given. 

