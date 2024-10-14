Atlanta radio host and comedian Wanda Smith dies at 58

Wanda Smith reportedly died on October 12, a day after her 58th birthday.

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 14, 2024
Radio personality Wanda Smith attends "Barbershop: The Next Cut" advanced Atlanta VIP screening at Regal Atlantic Station on March 17, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

This weekend, radio personality Wanda Smith, popularly known for her show “Frank Ski and Wanda in the Morning” on Atlanta’s V-103, passed away. Senior Vice President and Market Manager for V-103 Rick Caffey confirmed the news in a statement posted to Instagram. Smith reportedly turned 58 the day prior; no cause of death was given.

“Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family,” Caffey said. “In her role at V-103, dating back to 1997, Wanda Smith brought so much joy and care servicing the Atlanta community. Wanda’s impact touched lives beyond making us laugh… Many times she championed efforts behind the scenes to make a difference in the lives of those who were without.” 

Throughout her years on the Atlanta radio airways, Smith went viral in 2018 after going toe-to-toe with Katt Williams. What started as playful banter quickly devolved into the Emmy-winning comedian roasting the radio host. As previously reported by theGrio, the viral moment led to Smith’s termination from the station after she reportedly sounded off on her co-host Frank Ski and the station for airing the confrontation. Additionally, the conflict escalated beyond the radio station shortly after when Smith’s husband, LaMorris Sellers, reportedly confronted Williams outside of the Atlanta Comedy Theater. 

Earlier this year, Williams discussed what prompted the viral roast during his appearance on Shanon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay.” According to Williams, the only reason why he went so hard on Smith was because the host reportedly set him up. Before the interview, Williams claims the fellow comedian told him the interview would focus on his accomplishments. However, things quickly took a turn on the air. 

“It’s a very thin line I got [to] call, but this lady is trying to embarrass me,” Williams told Sharpe. “I didn’t want to do any of it.”

Beyond her work in radio, Smith’s comedic career also included appearances on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and BET’s “Comicview,” as well as roles in Tyler Perry’s films “Madea Goes to Jail” and “Madea’s Witness Protection.”

Smith is reportedly survived by her husband, Sellers, and their three children. On Sunday, October 13, V-103 paid tribute to Smith on air, allowing listeners to call in and share their favorite memories of the comedian. 

“Rest in peace, Wanda, as you take your place amongst the stars. We Will Miss You,” V-103’s statement concluded. 

