Victoria Monét pens upcoming children’s book ‘Everywhere You Are’  

Singer and songwriter Victoria Monét is expanding her creative portfolio with a lyrical children’s book. Next summer, the Grammy-winning artist will debut “Everywhere You Are,” a picture book featuring illustrations from Alea Marley.

“This book means so much to me!” Monét told People magazine. “I love many types of writing, from poetry to music and eventually scripts, and it has always been a special dream of mine to write children’s books.”

To be published in both English and Spanish, Monét’s melodic picture book will serve as a resource for young readers battling separation anxiety while offering some healing to parents as well. Aimed at readers between the ages of two and five, “Everywhere You Are” tells the story of a moon who comforts a young star as night ends and they separate.

“I wanted to address it this way so that there would be reinforcement of a mutual understanding between parent and child; that no matter how far apart we ever are at any given moment, we are together through love we share for each other,” she added.

In addition to being an award-winning songwriter, singer, and performer, Monét is mother to a three-year-old daughter, Hazel Monét Gaines, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend John Gaines. Balancing motherhood and her career, the “Jaguar” star says that writing the book “healed a portion of naturally occurring mom guilt for not being able to be in two places at once.”

Though she can’t be everywhere all the time, Monét has found various ways to bring motherhood into her work as an artist. From her hit song “On My Mama,” which served as an anthem of affirmation for new moms, to featuring Hazel on a Grammy-award-winning record, just as Monét includes her daughter in her music, she included Hazel in the process of the upcoming book.

“Reading the drafts to Hazel gave me a sense of peace, knowing she can understand this sentiment and carry Mommy with her wherever she goes,” Monét explained, hoping the book will do the same for other families. “I think for a lot of moms, if we had the option, we would spend every waking hour loving on our children in their presence, but for the modern-day working woman, it just isn’t very realistic.”

“It brings so much joy to know that families will share moments of reflection, understanding, and quality time while reading this book for generations to come…I can’t wait to share it.”

“Everywhere You Are” is now available for pre-order and will be published by Putnam Books for Young Readers on June 24, 2025.