Thelma Mothershed Wair, a member of the Little Rock Nine who integrated an Arkansas school, has died

Thelma Mothershed Wair was one of nine Black students who integrated Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

Associated Press
Oct 21, 2024
Thelma Mothershed Wair, Little Rock Nine, Thelma Mothershed Wair obituary, Thelma Mothershed Wair death, Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock Central High School integration, school integration, civil rights movement, Little Rock Arkansas, Black history, theGrio.com
Thelma Mothershed Wair, right, speaks at a news conference in Little Rock, Ark., Sept. 23, 2007, as Carlotta Walls LaNier, from left, Terrence Roberts, Jefferson Thomas, and Minnijean Brown Trickey, members of the Little Rock Nine who in 1957 integrated Little Rock Central High School, look on. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Thelma Mothershed Wair, one of the nine Black students who integrated a high school in Arkansas’ capital city of Little Rock in 1957 while a mob of white segregationists yelled threats and insults, has died at age 83.

Mothershed Wair died Saturday at a hospital in Little Rock after having complications from multiple sclerosis, her sister, Grace Davis, confirmed Sunday to The Associated Press.

The students who integrated Central High School were known as the Little Rock Nine.

For three weeks in September 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used the National Guard to block the Black students from enrolling in Central High, three years after the U.S. Supreme Court declared segregated classrooms were unconstitutional. President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent members of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division to escort the students into school on Sept. 25, 1957.

Davis said she was enrolled at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville when her sister and the other students — Minnijean Brown, Elizabeth Eckford, Ernest Green, Melba Pattillo, Gloria Ray, Terrence Roberts, Jefferson Thomas and Carlotta Walls — integrated Central High School.

“I didn’t think anybody was really going to hurt her because, you know, we’ve had racial incidents in Little Rock over the years,” Davis said of her sister. “People would say things that were mean, but they never really hurt anybody.”

Davis said in the years that followed she and her sister spoke about the experience.

“I think one time somebody put some ink on her skirt or something when she was coming through the hallway. And, of course, there was always name-calling,” Davis said. “But she never really had any physical confrontations with any of the students up there.”

Faubus closed all of the schools in Little Rock in 1958 to try to avoid further integration. Mothershed went out of state to finish her remaining high school classes. The academic credits transferred back to Little Rock, and she ultimately earned her diploma from Central High School.

“She was always a fighter,” Davis said of her sister. “She’s been sick her entire life. She was born with a congenital heart defect and was told at an early age that she would never get out of her teens. So as she approached her 16th birthday, I remember Mother talking about how afraid she was because she thought she was going to die. But she did what she wanted to do. She enjoyed life.”

Recommended Stories

News

Sean Diddy Combs faces a new round of lawsuits as 50 Cent defends speaking out against him

Politics

Critics point out hypocrisy in Trump’s ‘offensive’ and ‘desperate’ visit to McDonald’s

Lifestyle

More Black children are hitting puberty early: author Nancy Redd gives tips for breaking stigma around body talk

News

Jury selection begins for trial of man charged in NYC subway chokehold death

Politics

Trump kicks off a Pennsylvania rally by talking about Arnold Palmer’s genitalia

News

Georgia islanders rushed to rescue survivors after dock walkway collapse that killed 7

Sports

New York wins first WNBA championship after falling in previous five appearances in the Finals

Politics

Harris urges Black churchgoers in Georgia to head out to vote and gets an assist from Stevie Wonder

Mothershed earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Mothershed married Fred Wair in 1965. The couple have one son, Scott; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her husband died in 2005, and Mothershed Wair moved back to Little Rock, Davis said.

According to the National Park Service, Mothershed Wair worked in the East St. Louis, Illinois, school system for 10 years as a home economics teacher and for 18 years as a counselor for elementary career education before retiring in 1994. She also worked at the Juvenile Detention Center of the St. Clair County Jail in Illinois, and was an instructor of survival skills for women at the American Red Cross.

Each member of the Little Rock Nine was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal, and they donated them to the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum in Little Rock in 2011.

____

Wagster Pettus reported from Jackson, Mississippi.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston’s mother and a Grammy-winning singer, dies at 91

Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston’s mother and a Grammy-winning singer, dies at 91

By TheGrio

Bobby Brown pays tribute to former mother-in-law Cissy Houston

Bobby Brown pays tribute to former mother-in-law Cissy Houston

By TheGrio

Atlanta radio host and comedian Wanda Smith dies at 58

Atlanta radio host and comedian Wanda Smith dies at 58

By TheGrio

After She Went Missing In 2012, Her Car Was Found Abandoned Not Far From Her Home, But Her Boyfriend Searched The Vehicle Before Contacting Police

After She Went Missing In 2012, Her Car Was Found Abandoned Not Far From Her Home, But Her Boyfriend Searched The Vehicle Before Contacting Police

By Chip Chick

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

By Chip Chick

This Texas Mom Vanished Earlier This Month After Allegedly Arguing With Her Husband, Who Has Since Been Arrested, And Her Mother Fears She’s No Longer Alive

This Texas Mom Vanished Earlier This Month After Allegedly Arguing With Her Husband, Who Has Since Been Arrested, And Her Mother Fears She’s No Longer Alive

By Chip Chick

She Knocked Out Another Mom For Failing To Do Anything About Her Bully Of A Son

She Knocked Out Another Mom For Failing To Do Anything About Her Bully Of A Son

By Chip Chick

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Breaks Her Silence About His Arrest

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Breaks Her Silence About His Arrest

By TheMix.net

His Mom Made Him Homeless At 15, So Now That She’s Terminally Ill, He Doesn’t Want To Help Care For Her

His Mom Made Him Homeless At 15, So Now That She’s Terminally Ill, He Doesn’t Want To Help Care For Her

By Chip Chick