Akron to pay $4.8 million to relatives of a Black man killed by police

The city of Akron, OH has reached $4.8M settlement with Jayland Walker’s family amid a push for police reform after his fatal shooting.

Oct 22, 2024
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 15: People march demanding justice for Jayland Walker on Market Street on July 15, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. The People’s Organization for Progress (POP) organized a march and rally to demand justice for Jayland Walker, who was killed in Akron, Ohio by police on June 27, 2022. According to a medical examiner's report released today Walker, who was unarmed at the time, suffered 46 gunshot wounds after multiple police officers shot at him an estimated 90 times following a car chase. The family held an open casket funeral for Walker on July 13th, and drew comparisons to a choice by Emmett Till’s mother 67 years ago that helped galvanize the national Civil Rights Movement. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The family of Jayland Walker, a Black man killed when eight police officers fired 94 bullets at him after he shot at least one round out his car window, will receive a $4.8 million settlement from the city of Akron, the mayor’s office said Monday.

A grand jury declined to indict the officers last year, but Walker’s family accused the officers in a federal lawsuit of using excessive force and participating in a “culture of violence and racism” within Akron’s police department.

What began as a traffic stop on June 27, 2022, ended when Walker was shot 46 times in a hail of gunfire that upended the city with protests and heightened tensions with police. The investigation said police tried to stop Walker and then gave chase after seeing him driving with a broken taillight and a broken light on his rear license plate. Police said Walker refused to stop and then fired a shot from his car before fleeing on foot.

A city’s announcement of the settlement says talks continue with Walker’s family and the wider community on changing police procedures. The vehicle pursuit policy has been changed so that officers are not allowed to chase vehicles just for equipment violations.

The family’s lawyers said they would discuss the settlement once the court process is over. “There’s more to the settlement than money. The family accomplished meaningful policy changes with its litigation efforts,” said Bobby DiCello, a family attorney.

A state investigation found Walker, 25, jumped out of his still-moving car, ran from police and ignored commands to stop and show his hands. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Walker reached toward his waistband and raised a hand, so the officers chasing him believed he was going to fire again.

Attorneys for Walker’s family criticized the state’s investigation, saying it was was skewed in favor of the police. DiCello disputed the state’s description of Walker shooting at police when he fired out his car window, saying the gun wasn’t pointed at anyone.

The eight officers who fired at Walker were put on leave and then reinstated to desk duty before returning to active duty, a police official said in February.

