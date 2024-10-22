‘Love is Blind’ castmember Alex Byrd explains her side of the story

Amid widespread scrutiny following her mid-season split from fellow contestant Tim Godbee, Alex Byrd from “Love is Blind” Season 7 would like to clarify a few things.

In a recent interview with Vulture, the reality TV star, 33, gave her version of what really went on off-camera between her and Godbee before the pair eventually ended things back home in Washington, DC.

While their breakup happened on camera, much of their discourse did not. According to Byrd, Godbee wanted to keep many of their disagreements off-camera — and “it wasn’t a mutual decision.”

“Tim was very, very strategic on what he talked about in front of the camera, and I allowed that because if he doesn’t want to share something, he doesn’t have to,” she told the publication. “But I will say, if something bothered him, he would not address it until after we got off-camera.”

One of the few things Godbee addressed on camera was an incident in which he said Byrd had “covered his mouth” during an off-camera argument. Byrd disputed his account, saying it was more of a gesture than a physical action.

After hitting it off and connecting over uncanny similarities in the pods, Byrd and Godbee got engaged without seeing each other first during the seventh U.S. season of “Love is Blind.” Featuring contestants from the Washington D.C. region, things took a turn for the worse for the former couple after their Cabo “honeymoon.”

The pair broke up during a hotly debated conversation after meeting each other’s parents. Byrd told Vulture that despite the couple’s increasing level of disagreements off-camera, she wasn’t fully prepared for that talk.

“I thought we were going into a discussion about what this whole week has been,” she said.

She also explained she was eating during the breakup because she was “so hungry” and hadn’t expected the conversation to become so serious.

Prior to the split, while meeting Godbee’s parents for the first time, many questioned the way Byrd seemingly hugged them lazily with one arm.

“I definitely wasn’t in the best mood, and it had nothing to do with them,” she said. “Specifically, it was the fact that you saw Tim read the letter to my father, and it was very emotional. After that, me and him had a discussion and he was expressing that he was still on the fence with some things. And I didn’t feel comfortable bringing more family members into our union if we weren’t going to follow through with it.”

Those watching this season may recall Godbee taking issue with a nap Byrd purportedly took after meeting his parents. According to Byrd, her prospective in-laws weren’t offended by her need for rest after a long day of filming.

“I was with his family all day that day,” she explained. “We both were, and we even had lunch. It was a really great day. I was just exhausted and had somewhere I had to be later on that evening.”

On Oct. 16, a week after their breakup aired, Godbee took to social media to tell his side of the story, despite keeping much of it off-camera while filming.

“When love, authenticity, and respect are consistently met with lack of effort, constant antagonizing, and lack of respect for your physical and mental space, it must be met with firm and unmistakable terms,” he wrote. “There is much left out from our story, some of which out of an attempt to protect something I once held dear.

In the days since their split aired on the hit Netflix reality dating series, many have criticized both Byrd and Godbee. However, Byrd has been feeling the love from the napping community, who has rallied behind her online.

“It is so funny,” she said, adding, “I’m just riding the wave of it, because I truly do love a nap.”