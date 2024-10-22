Tricks and alternatives to make Halloween a treat for the entire family

Halloween is just around the corner, and while the spooky season may be a favorite for kids, it can be a mixed bag for parents. Between the sugar rushes, costume coordination, and worries about safety, what’s meant to be a fun night can turn into more tricks than treats. But before you put a damper on the holiday fun, know there are plenty of ways to keep things festive while keeping your little ones safe. Whether you’re looking for alternatives to the traditional trick-or-treat circuit or need a refresher on safety tips, we’ve got you covered with kid-friendly activities that deliver the thrills without the chills.

Here are some tricks to have a Halloween that’s all about enjoyment — no nightmares required.

Alternative Locations:

Trunk-or-Treat Events: Trunk-or-treats are becoming the go-to for families looking to bypass the unpredictability of door-to-door trick-or-treating. Organized in church or school parking lots, these events let kids collect candy from creatively decorated cars without the worry of traffic or safety concerns.

Nursing Homes: Take a heartwarming twist on Halloween by visiting local nursing homes. Many of them invite trick-or-treaters to bring some joy to their residents, creating an opportunity for intergenerational connection. Plus, it’s a safer, quieter environment for younger kids.

Boo at the Zoo: Zoos get spooky, too! With special Halloween-themed events, most local zoos offer family-friendly ways to enjoy the holiday. Expect animal exhibits, festive décor, and lots of safe, kid-centric activities—ideal for those looking for something outside the usual trick-or-treat routine.

Local Halloween Parades or Neighborhood Block Parties: Want to feel the Halloween spirit without the door-to-door hustle? Local parades and neighborhood block parties offer music, games, and plenty of treats. It’s a lively, communal way to celebrate while keeping an eye on the little ones.

Malls/Shopping Centers: Skip the streets and head to the mall. Many shopping centers host indoor trick-or-treating, giving kids a safe, weather-proof experience.

Churches: Many churches offer their own version of Halloween, often called Harvest Festivals. These events come with games, food, and fun in a welcoming atmosphere, providing a laid-back, faith-based alternative to trick-or-treating.

School Events: If trick-or-treating feels like too much, school-hosted Halloween events can offer a familiar, supervised space for kids to show off their costumes, enjoy activities, and celebrate with friends — all under one roof.

Safety Tips:

LED Lights Clipped on Kids’ Shoes or Wrists: Keeping your kids visible after dark is key. Clipping LED lights to their shoes or wrists is a simple, effective way to make sure they stand out, especially in busy or dimly lit areas.

Understanding children’s bucket colors: While some may see it as an aesthetic choice, specific-colored candy buckets can represent various things for trick-or-treaters.

Blue often symbolizes a child who may be on the autism spectrum or nonverbal. The National Autism Association created the Blue Bucket initiative to promote awareness and understanding.

Purple often reflects children with epilepsy. The Epilepsy Foundation’s “Purple Pumpkin Project” was created to raise awareness and protect children while trick-or-treating.

Teal candy buckets represent allergies. Parents often give their children teal buckets to flag food allergies, especially peanut allergies. So if you see children with these color buckets, consider giving them nut-free candy or non-food treats.

Photo: AdobeStock

Candy Inspections: It’s a Halloween tradition, but an important one: check all of the candy before your kids dive in. Look out for signs of tampering, potential allergens, THC or CBD-laced edibles or anything unwrapped. Trust your instincts — and when in doubt, throw it out.

Map the Route and Emergency Meeting Locations: Plan your trick-or-treat route in advance, especially if you’re heading into an unfamiliar neighborhood. Have a game plan, and choose a couple of emergency meeting points in case anyone gets separated.

Alternative Activities:

Movie Night: Not feeling the door-to-door grind this year? Have a Halloween movie marathon at home. From kid-friendly flicks to spooky classics, it’s a great way to bring the family together for a cozy, fright-filled night in.

Family Game Night: Make it a game night with a Halloween twist. Play classic board games or make up your own Halloween-themed challenges. It’s a fun, interactive alternative that keeps the whole family engaged.

Pumpkin Carving Party: Nothing says Halloween like pumpkin carving! Gather friends and family, break out the carving tools, and see who can create the best jack-o’-lantern. It’s an artistic and fun way to get into the spirit without leaving home.

Photo: AdobeStock

Haunted Houses & Theme Parks: For families with older kids, haunted houses and theme parks are packed with Halloween activities. Many have “lighter” options, like corn mazes or fall festivals, perfect for mixing up the holiday with a bit of adventure.

Drive-In Movies or Special Theater Showings: Drive-in theaters and local cinemas are great spots for Halloween movie showings. Whether horror classics or a family favorite, watching it on the big screen makes it extra special.

Ghost Tours, Graveyard Walks, and Renaissance Fairs: If you want something a little out-of-the-box, consider a ghost tour, graveyard walk, or even a Renaissance Fair with a spooky theme. It’s an educational and eerie twist on Halloween that older kids and parents alike will enjoy.