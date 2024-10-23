10 Black men celebrities who’ve endorsed Kamala Harris

With so much media speculation about whether or not Black male voters will support Kamala Harris’ run for president, it’s easy for the voices of Black men who are championing her to get drowned out in the debate.

A whopping 70% of Black men say they will support Harris compared to 20% of Black men who said they would vote for Trump in a New York Times/Siena College national poll. Perhaps a “silent majority” of their own, Black men who support Kamala Harris are doing so for a number of reasons. These are just some of the men who say they’re all in for Harris and what motivates them.

1. John Legend

John Legend attends the 2024 City Harvest Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The Grammy Award-winning singer has been vocal about his support for Harris and endorsed her immediately after she officially joined the race.

Legend has consistently used his platform to advocate for her and previously fundraised for her Senate campaign.

“She’s extremely smart. She’s extremely personable, fun to talk to, and engaging,” Legend told KQED. “She really listens and is really empathetic. And I think she’s really well prepared for this moment, prepared to campaign — but also prepared to be president.”

2. Chris Rock

attends the 2nd annual Steve Harvey Foundation Gala at Cipriani, Wall Street on April 4, 2011 in New York City.

The legendary comedian has not only endorsed Harris but has also put his money where his mouth is to support her campaign. Chris Rock has spoken about the significance of having Harris on the ticket, emphasizing the need for strong representation for young Black women at the highest levels of government.

“There’s going to be weeping in the streets when Kamala Harris becomes president of America!” Rock reportedly told Oprah Winfrey in celebration when her run was announced. He explained his support further in a recent town hall held by Winfrey in Michigan.

“I’ve always been a fan of Kamala– I remember writing her a check when she was like, district attorney. Maybe it was to get out of a parking ticket,” Rock joked. “I want to bring my daughters to the White House to meet this Black woman president. I think she would make a great president. And I’m ready to turn the page, man. All the hate, negativity — it’s gotta stop.”

3. Jerome Bettis

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 19: Former Pittsburgh Steeler Jerome Bettis looks on prior to the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jerome Bettis is an NFL star known for his strength, power and big heart, and he’s put it all on the field to support Kamala Harris.

Bettis (a.k.a “The Bus”) said his support for Harris is grounded in her commitment to the middle class.

“That is the meaningful part of the puzzle for me,” Bettis told TribLive in an interview. “Harris and Walz can make a difference there…It bodes well for the middle class that you have a voice like hers. I like the lineup they have. Obviously, the middle class is important because it is where I am from.”

During a campaign stop with Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, Bettis said the second gentleman was like him in that they both loved football and married a strong woman.

4. Usher

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 19: Musician Usher does a little dance as he takes the stage to speak at a rally for U.S. Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris on October 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have been campaigning in the key battleground state of Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Usher Raymond took time away from making the crowd scream and dance at his concerts to stop in Georgia, a key battleground state (and his home state), to rally for Kamala Harris.

The award-winning R&B star, who is a father of four, didn’t hold back in laying out what’s at stake for women and girls in this election.

“Everything that we do within the next 17 days will affect the lives of our children, of our grandchildren, of the people whom we love the most,” Usher said at the campaign stop. “Let’s vote for a future, ladies and gentlemen, the future that we want them to thrive in.”

Raymond said Harris “fights for everyone’s rights, for freedom, and it doesn’t matter where you are from.” He added, “She has a vision for our country that includes everyone, a vision that supports small businesses, invests in our health, in our communities, and gives everyone a chance to get ahead.”

5. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 30: Former player Calvin Johnson speaks during the Pride of the Lions Ceremony during halftime in the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Calvin “Megatron” Johnson is a legend in Detroit football who played the role of wide receiver.

The Hall of Famer joined 14 other NFL icons to form “Athletes for Harris” in support of Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Johnson has gotten behind Harris and showed up at a recent rally in Detroit to get voters in the crucial swing state of Michigan fired up for Harris. He also called out the problematic symbolism of a Trump presidency.

“The people of Detroit are resilient…passionate…proud…Kamala Harris understands that too,” Johnson told the crowd to cheers. “She has the same grit. The same fighting spirit. She knows we have pride in the city of Detroit and the great state of Michigan. That’s why her campaign is built on fighting for the people. Kamala Harris is running to make life easier for you. I can’t say the same for the other side.

Johnson continued, “I have three sons. I think about the character I want my president to embody. I think about the exemplary character I want set by my president. That character, Trump lacks. So think about the message we send to our kids.

He added, “So let’s make sure Trump feels it at the ballot box come Election Day.”

6. Tyler Perry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Tyler Perry attends the Netflix’s “Mea Culpa” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

TV and movie mogul Tyler Perry may be known for making people laugh, but when it comes to the election, he is incredibly sober-minded. For Perry, voting this November is about protecting America.

“What is important to me is that America remains a democracy that is free from anyone that is trying to change that or is trying to have the power of a dictator or a king,” Perry told The Hollywood Reporter. “So I’m supporting anyone who stands against that.”

Perry is set to appear with Kamala Harris at a rally in Atlanta, alongside musician Bruce Springsteen and former President Barack Obama, as part of “When We Vote We Win” concerts taking place during the election.

7. Spike Lee

Spike Lee attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Acclaimed movie director Spike Lee goes hard for whatever team he supports (just ask the Knicks and New York Liberty!). He has also been equally unapologetic about supporting Kamala Harris in her run for president.

“It’s sad but true some of my brothers have been drinking that Kool-Aid, and I just hope that they just get their minds right in time for this election,” Lee told MSNBC host Ari Melber.

“If they’re conscious, if they’re aware, there’s nothing that this other guy can do that is going to put us — not just Black folks — but Americans in a better position going forward. “

Lee also warned against the dangers of Trump’s dictator approach to the White House.

“He said there should be no more elections. I don’t know how people can be true Americans and just go along with that path,” Lee said.

8. Magic Johnson

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Magic Johnson attends the 2022 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images ,)

Magic Johnson has endorsed Kamala Harris for president, expressing his admiration for her leadership and vision for the country. In a moving endorsement, Johnson tweeted, “I’ve known Kamala Harris for over 20 years, supporting her journey from Attorney General to Senator to Vice President.” He praised Harris for her clear stance on issues like the economy, foreign policy, and immigration and emphasized her readiness to be Commander in Chief.

Johnson also implied it’s time for the United States to catch up to the rest of the world.

“This is the year for women,” Johnson told a cheering crowd in Michigan. “We just saw what Mexico did. Elected its first woman president ever. So you know where I’m going with this!” Johnson told a cheering crowd.

“Let’s make sure we here in the United States elect our first woman president in Kamala Harris!”

9. Cory Booker

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (center) has introduced a package of bills that would end cruel labor practices in U.S. prisons and would tackle fair pay and workplace discrimination on behalf of incarcerated individuals. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

New Jersey Senator and public speaking master Cory Booker has been more than a colleague to Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate but considers her a friend and sister.

“For the last decade, I’ve had the privilege of calling Kamala Harris a friend, a Senate colleague, my Vice President — my sister. I cannot wait to do everything I can to help her make history and call her Madam President,” Booker posted on his Instagram account after it became official that Harris would be the Democrat’s nominee for president.

While not just a supporter, the New Jersey lawmaker has actively campaigned with Harris and worked on everything from police reform to funding HBCUs together.

“Kamala Harris eats difficult for breakfast,” Booker once said, noting how tough VP Harris is for the rough and tumble world of politics.

10. Hill Harper

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – JUNE 18: Hill Harper attends The “The Good Doctor” Photocall as part of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival at the Grimaldi Forum on June 18, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Hill Harper has been an entertainer for decades but more recently entered the political arena with a high stakes run for U.S. Senate in Michigan. The actor and activist co-hosted a “Black Men for Harris” event to help raise money for Harris, noting he always believed in her potential to be president one day.

“Fifteen years ago, I predicted this moment, just as I foresaw her becoming the Attorney General. We worked side by side on former President Obama’s campaign, and it’s incredible to see her journey unfold. Let’s continue to make history together!” Harper tweeted.

