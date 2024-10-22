President Joe Biden delivers an emotional speech while honoring Queen Latifah, Spike Lee, Missy Elliott, and more

Last night, President Joe Biden received a standing ovation during his emotional keynote speech to the recipients of the 2022 and 2023 National Medals of Arts, which were presented in conjunction with the National Humanities Medals. The ceremony honored 39 artists and thought leaders, including stars like Spike Lee, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott,

“You have broken barriers. You blaze new trails, you’ve redefined culture,” President Biden said in his speech. “You’re the truth-tellers, the bridge-builders, the change-seekers, and above all, you’re the masters of your craft who have made us a better America with all you’ve done.”

Just as he celebrated the artists in the room, Biden spotlighted historic pioneers in the arts and humanities, including opera singer and civil rights icon Marian Anderson. During his speech, Biden fought back tears as he recounted the story of Martin Luther King Jr., who heard Anderson singing on the radio during her 1939 performance at the Lincoln Memorial. At the time, Anderson was barred from performing at the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Constitution Hall because of her race, leading then-First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt to organize her performance at the memorial.

“He heard the voice of Marian Anderson standing in the light of the Lincoln Memorial, from the shadow of Jim Crow and singing ‘My country ’tis of thee, sweet land of liberty’[…] Twenty-five years later, that 10-year-old boy stood in those same steps,” Biden continued, choking up slightly. “His name was Martin Luther King Jr. and he declared a dream during the March on Washington. He asked Marian Anderson to perform once again, and she did.”

Recommended Stories

Biden’s speech also touched on the upcoming presidential election as he highlighted the power of women.

“I know the power of women to get things done, and also help the next generation of pioneers, proving a woman can do anything a man can do and then some. That includes being president of the United States of America,” he added.

The National Medal of Arts is considered to be “the highest award given to artists, arts patrons, and groups” awarded by the U.S government and celebrates “exemplary individuals and organizations that have advanced the arts in America and offered inspiration to others through their distinguished achievement, support, or patronage.” Similarly, the prestigious National Humanities Awards ​​“honors individuals or groups whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the humanities and broadened our citizens’ engagement with history, literature, languages, philosophy, and other humanities subjects.”

The 2022 and 2023 recipients included several Black honorees, including principal and educator Robin Harris, social justice and philanthropist Darren Walker, visual artists Carrie Mae Weems and Mark Bradford, filmmaker Spike Lee and musical artists Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah.

“The power of the arts and matters. It matters now more than ever. This is a very consequential time for the arts and the humanities of America,” Biden said. “Extreme forces are banning books, trying to erase history, straight misinformation…You make history. You combat lies with truth.”