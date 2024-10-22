President Joe Biden delivers an emotional speech while honoring Queen Latifah, Spike Lee, Missy Elliott, and more

On Monday, President Joe Biden fought back tears while awarding the National Medals of Arts and National Humanities Medals.

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 22, 2024
Joe Biden the National Medals of Arts, Joe Biden National Humanities Medals, Joe Biden National Arts and Humanities Reception, Missy Elliott National Arts and Humanities Reception, Queen Latifah National Arts and Humanities Reception, Spike Lee National Arts and Humanities Reception
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2022 and 2023 National Humanities Medals and National Medals of Arts recipients in the East Room of the White House on October 21, 2024 in Washington, DC. The awards honor musicians, poets, play writers, filmmakers, actors, artists, educators, historians and others who contribute to the humanities in the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Last night, President Joe Biden received a standing ovation during his emotional keynote speech to the recipients of the 2022 and 2023 National Medals of Arts, which were presented in conjunction with the National Humanities Medals. The ceremony honored 39 artists and thought leaders, including stars like Spike Lee, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, 

“You have broken barriers. You blaze new trails, you’ve redefined culture,” President Biden said in his speech. “You’re the truth-tellers, the bridge-builders, the change-seekers, and above all, you’re the masters of your craft who have made us a better America with all you’ve done.”

Just as he celebrated the artists in the room, Biden spotlighted historic pioneers in the arts and humanities, including opera singer and civil rights icon Marian Anderson. During his speech, Biden fought back tears as he recounted the story of Martin Luther King Jr., who heard Anderson singing on the radio during her 1939 performance at the Lincoln Memorial. At the time, Anderson was barred from performing at the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Constitution Hall because of her race, leading then-First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt to organize her performance at the memorial. 

“He heard the voice of Marian Anderson standing in the light of the Lincoln Memorial, from the shadow of Jim Crow and singing ‘My country ’tis of thee, sweet land of liberty’[…] Twenty-five years later, that 10-year-old boy stood in those same steps,” Biden continued, choking up slightly. “His name was Martin Luther King Jr. and he declared a dream during the March on Washington. He asked Marian Anderson to perform once again, and she did.”

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Kendrick Lamar explains how the ‘power of vulnerability’ shapes his mindset as an artist and man

Culture Watch

President Joe Biden delivers an emotional speech while honoring Queen Latifah, Spike Lee, Missy Elliott, and more

Lifestyle

Tricks and alternatives to make Halloween a treat for the entire family

Lifestyle

Atlanta is America’s past and future

Lifestyle

How to turn fun HBCU Homecoming memories into powerful networking moments 

Health

Ananda Lewis knows how ‘crazy’ she sounds for keeping her tumor

Lifestyle

Ice-T, once the target of music bans, says courting public controversy isn’t worth the ‘buzz’

Lifestyle

It’s World Menopause Day, and ladies, we have a LOT to talk about

Biden’s speech also touched on the upcoming presidential election as he highlighted the power of women. 

“I know the power of women to get things done, and also help the next generation of pioneers, proving a woman can do anything a man can do and then some. That includes being president of the United States of America,” he added. 

The National Medal of Arts is considered to be “the highest award given to artists, arts patrons, and groups” awarded by the U.S government and celebrates “exemplary individuals and organizations that have advanced the arts in America and offered inspiration to others through their distinguished achievement, support, or patronage.” Similarly, the prestigious National Humanities Awards ​​“honors individuals or groups whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the humanities and broadened our citizens’ engagement with history, literature, languages, philosophy, and other humanities subjects.” 

The 2022 and 2023 recipients included several Black honorees, including principal and educator Robin Harris, social justice and philanthropist Darren Walker, visual artists Carrie Mae Weems and Mark Bradford, filmmaker Spike Lee and musical artists Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah. 

“The power of the arts and matters. It matters now more than ever. This is a very consequential time for the arts and the humanities of America,” Biden said. “Extreme forces are banning books, trying to erase history, straight misinformation…You make history. You combat lies with truth.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Allen Media Group’s ‘TheGrio’ presents an exclusive interview with President Joe Biden

Allen Media Group’s ‘TheGrio’ presents an exclusive interview with President Joe Biden

By TheGrio

Watch: Biden reflects on his Black agenda and what he wished he did differently

Watch: Biden reflects on his Black agenda and what he wished he did differently

By TheGrio

Watch: Biden reflects on Harris as governing partner and her historic run to succeed him

Watch: Biden reflects on Harris as governing partner and her historic run to succeed him

By TheGrio

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s Favorite Movies

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s Favorite Movies

By MovieMaker Magazine

Tears of Joy: Watch the Moment a Traumatized Dog Leaves the Shelter for a Fresh Start

Tears of Joy: Watch the Moment a Traumatized Dog Leaves the Shelter for a Fresh Start

By Rocky Kanaka

Happy Tears as Abused Street Dog Finds Forever Home… But His New ‘Job’ Has Everyone Talking!

Happy Tears as Abused Street Dog Finds Forever Home… But His New ‘Job’ Has Everyone Talking!

By Rocky Kanaka

Jelly Roll Intent On Meeting With Victims Of Armed Robbery He Committed To Ask Their Forgiveness

Jelly Roll Intent On Meeting With Victims Of Armed Robbery He Committed To Ask Their Forgiveness

By TheMix.net

“The Six Triple Eight” Teaser for New Tyler Perry Movie On Netflix

“The Six Triple Eight” Teaser for New Tyler Perry Movie On Netflix

By Popviewers

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Sits Down With Oprah To Reveal Her Sad Final Memories Of Her Mother, Anger at Elvis

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Sits Down With Oprah To Reveal Her Sad Final Memories Of Her Mother, Anger at Elvis

By TheMix.net