A dessert poking fun at former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry’s infamous arrest puts a local pizza chain in the hot seat

DC eatery &Pizza’s powdered “Marion Berry Knots” were pulled from the menu after the community spoke out in protest.

Kay Wicker
Oct 24, 2024
Marion Barry, &Pizza knots, &Pizza Marion Berry Knots, Marion Barry themed food, Marion Barry arrest, Marion Berry Knots, Boycott &Pizza, theGrio.com
(Photo credit: Screenshot from YouTube/Pizza Reviews On The Go!)

A popular pizza chain in the Washington, D.C. area is facing backlash after launching a new dessert item earlier this week themed around former D.C. Mayor the late Marion Barry’s infamous narcotics arrest.

A local franchise of &Pizza announced the addition of powdered, berry-filled pastry knots dubbed “Marion Berry Knots,” launching them during an event at Hive Hotel. Soon after, city leaders and members began to call for a boycott of the fast-casual chain, leading them to pull the item from the menu.

Leading up to the launch, the dessert knots were teased as a “new, secret menu item inspired by none other than the city’s vibrant political scene,” Eater Washington DC reported. From there, the marketing for the misguided treat became more direct. According to Eater, a release said, “The Marion Berry Knots have enough powdered sugar that will have customers bumping elbows to order and even force the DEA to look twice.”

Per DC News Now, additional marketing language boasted that the knots “may not be the perfect dessert, but they’re the perfect dessert for D.C.”

Promotional images included a shot of a silver tray covered in a mound of white powder.

The marketing ploy referenced the infamous 1990 arrest of then-Mayor Marion Barry for using crack cocaine, ultimately leading to a possession conviction and six months in prison for the politician. In the three decades since, this legacy continues to be a complicated one for many in the region, especially the Black community and Barry’s family.

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

SZA makes her acting debut in an upcoming comedy alongside Keke Palmer, Katt Williams, and more

Entertainment

Lawsuit accuses the Hallmark Channel of not wanting to cast ‘old people’ like Holly Robinson Peete and other stars

Politics

Beyoncé is expected at Kamala Harris’ Houston rally on Friday

Politics

Why Black people should be concerned if Trump is a ‘fascist’ as Harris and others claim

Health

The chronic illness community reacts to Solange Knowles revealing POTS, Sjogrens, and MCAS diagnoses

Entertainment

This ‘Love Is Blind’ season 7 reunion episode is looking like it’s about to be a shenanigans bonanza. I can’t wait.

Entertainment

Cardi B says she’s hospitalized with medical emergency, will miss music festival

On Monday, Barry’s widow, Cora Masters Barry, spoke with DC News Now about the distasteful dessert.

“I just think it’s racist. In this city, it is outrageously racist,” she told the outlet, adding, “It’s racist and disrespectful.”

In a post on X also made Monday, At-Large D.C. Councilmember Christina Henderson said, “This isn’t clever marketing [&Pizza]. It’s tone-deaf and hella disrespectful.”

On Tuesday, Ward 8 council member Trayon White called for a boycott in a post on Instagram for the “shameless and tasteless exploitation of Marion S. Barry’s legacy.”

After &Pizza CEO Mike Burns initially made statements seemingly brushing off the mounting controversy in the Washington Post and Washingtonian magazine, on Wednesday, community leaders held a rally and press conference. Organizers used the hashtag #KNOTINDC while Don’t Mute DC’s Ronald Moten gave an impassioned speech.

“We just want you to know that we’re coming as a united front. This ain’t one person. This ain’t two persons. This [is] not black. This [is] not white. This is Washington, D.C. and we here to tell you: not in D.C.,” Moten said, according to Eater.

Later Wednesday, Burns ultimately apologized in a statement, vowing to reach out to community leaders to learn how he could better work with them in the future.

“While humor was our intent, it was regrettably off the mark,” Burns wrote. “The parody of the former Mayor and portrayal of substance abuse was wrong. We have read the countless messages and social media posts and understand the frustration this has brought forth — especially to the Barry family.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Atlanta is America’s past and future

Atlanta is America’s past and future

By TheGrio

Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial

Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial

By TheGrio

Breaking news: Donald Trump is a white supremacist

Breaking news: Donald Trump is a white supremacist

By TheGrio

Journalists In Chicago Bought A Run-Down Tavern During The 1970s As A Front For An Undercover Operation That Exposed Corrupt City Inspectors

Journalists In Chicago Bought A Run-Down Tavern During The 1970s As A Front For An Undercover Operation That Exposed Corrupt City Inspectors

By Chip Chick

His Neighbor’s Mad At Him For Not Buying Her Disabled Child Specific Treats For Halloween

His Neighbor’s Mad At Him For Not Buying Her Disabled Child Specific Treats For Halloween

By Chip Chick

She’s Saying A Bakery Ruined Her Gender Reveal After Leaving Her A Voicemail About Her Order

She’s Saying A Bakery Ruined Her Gender Reveal After Leaving Her A Voicemail About Her Order

By Chip Chick

Jelly Roll Intent On Meeting With Victims Of Armed Robbery He Committed To Ask Their Forgiveness

Jelly Roll Intent On Meeting With Victims Of Armed Robbery He Committed To Ask Their Forgiveness

By TheMix.net

These Mini Apple Pies Are Portable And Adorable

These Mini Apple Pies Are Portable And Adorable

By Chip Chick

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

By Chip Chick