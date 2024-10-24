Lawsuit accuses the Hallmark Channel of not wanting to cast ‘old people’ like Holly Robinson Peete and other stars

The Hallmark Channel faces a new lawsuit claiming that studio executives practiced age discrimination when casting.

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 24, 2024
The Hallmark Channel, Hallmark channel lawsuit, Hallmark age discrimination, Holly Robinson Peete Hallmark, Why is Hallmark being sued?, Hallmark not casting old people theGrio.com
The Hallmark Channel faces a new lawsuit claiming that studio executives practiced age discrimination against stars like Holly Robinson Peete, when casting. (Photos: Getty Images and Adobe Stock)

The Hallmark Channel, commonly known for its romantic comedy and holiday movies, is facing some legal trouble. This week, Variety reports that the media company is the subject of a new age discrimination lawsuit. 

The suit filed against the studio alleges that Hallmark Executive VP of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly told staff that she did not want to cast “old people” because they did not fit her vision for the channel. Daly reportedly singled out stars like Holly Robinson Peete, 60, when giving examples of “old talent” that needed to be “replaced.” 

“No one wants her because she’s too expensive and getting too old. She can’t play leading roles anymore,” the lawsuit quotes the Hallmark executive saying, per Variety. 

Other stars, such as Lacey Chabert, 42, and casting director Penny Perry, were also mentioned in the lawsuit. Perry, who filed the lawsuit to the Los Angeles Superior Court on October 9, claims that she was abruptly terminated after nine years with the company. The casting director claims she was fired as part of Daly’s efforts to find “young talent.” 

Recommended Stories

Business

A dessert poking fun at former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry’s infamous arrest puts a local pizza chain in the hot seat

Health

The chronic illness community reacts to Solange Knowles revealing POTS, Sjogrens, and MCAS diagnoses

Lifestyle

‘Thank you for being my hero’: 5-year-old girl reunites with NYC bus driver who saved her from wandering the city alone

Entertainment

Gayle King says ‘Sometimes, you have hard conversations on television’ after Ta-Nehisi Coates interview controversy

Lifestyle

Cardi B addresses prank call that brought CPS to her house and new grievances against Offset

Education

Fewer students are disclosing their race when applying to top universities and colleges, according to data

Lifestyle

Kendrick Lamar explains how the ‘power of vulnerability’ shapes his mindset as an artist and man

Culture Watch

President Joe Biden delivers an emotional speech while honoring Queen Latifah, Spike Lee, Missy Elliott, and more

“We need to bring in someone who knows more young talent,” the executive reportedly said, per the lawsuit. “Our leading ladies are aging out.”

In September 2021, Daly joined Hallmark as its executive VP of programming, having experience working at other large networks like Netflix and A+E Networks. Perry’s lawsuit claims that Daly deemed her to be “too old to work in her position and maneuvered to push her out of the company” by allegedly moving her office to a different floor, excluding her from meetings and more. 

In response to the allegations, Hallmark denied the lawsuit’s claims in a statement to Variety and Deadline.

“Lacey and Holly have a home at Hallmark. We do not generally comment on pending litigation. And while we deny these outrageous allegations, we are not going to discuss an employment relationship in the media.”  

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

The significance of Black actors over 50 in cinema

The significance of Black actors over 50 in cinema

By TheGrio

The significance of Black actors over 50 in cinema

The significance of Black actors over 50 in cinema

By TheGrio

Oprah Winfrey: Life, influence and legacy

Oprah Winfrey: Life, influence and legacy

By TheGrio

Kathy Bates, 76, Backtracks On Retiring After ‘Matlock’ Becomes a Big Hit

Kathy Bates, 76, Backtracks On Retiring After ‘Matlock’ Becomes a Big Hit

By TheMix.net

SZA and Keke Palmer Team Up for Hilarious Buddy Comedy: “One Of Them Days”

SZA and Keke Palmer Team Up for Hilarious Buddy Comedy: “One Of Them Days”

By Popviewers

‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Reveals Why She Shunned Hollywood – ‘Never Played The Celebrity Game’

‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Reveals Why She Shunned Hollywood – ‘Never Played The Celebrity Game’

By TheMix.net

Diddy’s Legal Team Goes After Lawyer Representing 120 Alleged Victims, Who Said “Many Powerful People Will Be Exposed”

Diddy’s Legal Team Goes After Lawyer Representing 120 Alleged Victims, Who Said “Many Powerful People Will Be Exposed”

By TheMix.net

Rachael Ray, 56, Admits To Suffering ‘A Couple Of Bad Falls’ As Fears Mount About Her Health

Rachael Ray, 56, Admits To Suffering ‘A Couple Of Bad Falls’ As Fears Mount About Her Health

By TheMix.net

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

By Chip Chick