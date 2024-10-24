Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges

Kim Gardner resigned under fire last year after being elected the city’s first Black circuit attorney in 2016.

Associated Press
Oct 24, 2024
Kim Gardner, St. Louis, theGrio.com
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a courtroom, April 18, 2023, in St. Louis during the first hearing of a lawsuit by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey seeking to remove Gardner from office. Gardner announced Thursday, May 4, that she will resign effective June 1 amid calls from Republican leaders for her ouster. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, Pool, File)

A former Democratic prosecutor in St. Louis admitted she shouldn’t have used thousands of dollars in public funds to pay herself back after getting fined for mistakes while prosecuting a Republican governor, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Kim Gardner resigned under fire last year after being elected the city’s first Black circuit attorney in 2016. She will avoid federal criminal prosecution for misusing the $5,004 in public funds as long as she pays them back and follows other rules of a pretrial diversion agreement. She signed the agreement over the summer and it was finalized this month.

Gardner was part of a movement of progressive prosecutors who sought diversion to mental health treatment or drug abuse treatment for low-level crimes, pledged to hold police more accountable, and sought to free inmates who were wrongfully convicted.

She was frequently criticized by Republican leaders who cited low rates of convictions in homicide cases, high office turnover and other concerns. Before her tumultuous term came to an end in May 2023, she frequently butted heads with police and conservatives.

Recommended Stories

Business

A dessert poking fun at former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry’s infamous arrest puts a local pizza chain in the hot seat

Health

The chronic illness community reacts to Solange Knowles revealing POTS, Sjogrens, and MCAS diagnoses

Lifestyle

‘Thank you for being my hero’: 5-year-old girl reunites with NYC bus driver who saved her from wandering the city alone

Entertainment

Gayle King says ‘Sometimes, you have hard conversations on television’ after Ta-Nehisi Coates interview controversy

Lifestyle

Cardi B addresses prank call that brought CPS to her house and new grievances against Offset

Education

Fewer students are disclosing their race when applying to top universities and colleges, according to data

Lifestyle

Kendrick Lamar explains how the ‘power of vulnerability’ shapes his mindset as an artist and man

Culture Watch

President Joe Biden delivers an emotional speech while honoring Queen Latifah, Spike Lee, Missy Elliott, and more

In 2018, she charged former Gov. Eric Greitens, then a rising star in GOP politics, with felony invasion of privacy, accusing him of taking a compromising photo of a woman during an affair. The charge was eventually dropped. Greitens resigned in June 2018.

Scrutiny of the case led to the conviction of Gardner’s investigator, and Gardner received a written reprimand from the Missouri Supreme Court for issues with how documents in the case were handled.

That reprimand, which spared her law license, also carried a fine of $750 and additional costs of $4,254. Her attorney at the time said any mistakes were unintentional, the result of a heavy workload during the Greitens investigation.

Problems then arose, the diversion agreement said, because Gardner directed her employees to issue a series of checks for the $5,004 from a contingent fund in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to reimburse her, although she wasn’t entitled to the additional compensation. The city gets federal funds, which is how the U.S. attorney’s office got involved.

“This is a just and fair outcome for a case involving a former official and the misuse of public funds that just met the minimum required under the pertinent federal criminal statute,” said U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming in a written statement.

Gardner’s attorney, Harvard professor Ronald Sullivan Jr., didn’t immediately respond to an email or phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment. He told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in a written statement that Gardner wanted to spare the court’s time and resources by entering into the agreement.

“While Ms. Gardner was prepared to vigorously defend any allegations that may have been lodged against her, she and the government agreed to end any dispute and terminate any investigation with the pre-charge diversion agreement,” he said in an email.

At the time of her resignation, Gardner was the subject of an ouster effort by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican. GOP lawmakers were considering a bill allowing Republican Gov. Mike Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to handle violent crimes, effectively removing the bulk of Gardner’s responsibilities.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial

Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial

By TheGrio

Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers

Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers

By TheGrio

GloRilla conquers self-doubt on her path to becoming one of hip-hop’s most promising voices

GloRilla conquers self-doubt on her path to becoming one of hip-hop’s most promising voices

By TheGrio

She Took Both Her Mom And Sister To Court After They Stole Nearly $11,000 From Her Savings Account For College

She Took Both Her Mom And Sister To Court After They Stole Nearly $11,000 From Her Savings Account For College

By Chip Chick

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

By Chip Chick

Diddy’s Legal Team Goes After Lawyer Representing 120 Alleged Victims, Who Said “Many Powerful People Will Be Exposed”

Diddy’s Legal Team Goes After Lawyer Representing 120 Alleged Victims, Who Said “Many Powerful People Will Be Exposed”

By TheMix.net

Her Family’s Maid Swiped Her Earrings And She Caught The Woman Wearing Them

Her Family’s Maid Swiped Her Earrings And She Caught The Woman Wearing Them

By Chip Chick

After She Went Missing In 2012, Her Car Was Found Abandoned Not Far From Her Home, But Her Boyfriend Searched The Vehicle Before Contacting Police

After She Went Missing In 2012, Her Car Was Found Abandoned Not Far From Her Home, But Her Boyfriend Searched The Vehicle Before Contacting Police

By Chip Chick

Jelly Roll Intent On Meeting With Victims Of Armed Robbery He Committed To Ask Their Forgiveness

Jelly Roll Intent On Meeting With Victims Of Armed Robbery He Committed To Ask Their Forgiveness

By TheMix.net